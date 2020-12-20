Register
16:50 GMT20 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

    Former US Defence Chief Urges Biden to Punish Germany Over Nord Stream 2 and Turkey for S-400s

    © Sputnik / Nord Stream 2
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4016
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081205758_0:20:3047:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_ee5d0b3367055aa265486858d3d5c4f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012201081517859-former-us-defence-chief-urges-biden-to-punish-germany-over-nord-stream-2-and-turkey-for-s-400s/

    In an op-ed, Robert Gates, former defence secretary to both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, has outlined his views on how the next US administration has to handle policies with NATO allies and also laid out a plan for a "whole of government" approach to confronting China.

    A former US defence secretary has urged US President-elect Joe Biden to take "punitive" action against NATO allies over trade with Russia and use economic power against China.

    Robert Gates, who served as defence secretary under both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama from 2006 to 2011, made his calls in a column for Saturday's New York Times.

    How to Treat Allies

    He welcomed his former government colleague Biden's pledges to re-engage with US "friends and allies" as well as international organisations like NATO, while making greater use of "nonmilitary instruments of power".

    But Gates said Biden should continue President Donald Trump's confrontations with NATO allies' defence budgets, the construction of a gas pipeline from Russia, and Turkey's purchase of state-of-the-art surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) from Moscow.

    "Germany must be held to account not just for its pathetic level of military spending, but also for trading the economic and security interests of Poland and Ukraine for the economic benefits of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline running from Russia to Germany", the former defence chief said.

    "Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system against repeated American warnings must have costs", Gates wrote. "And Ankara must also be held to account for its actions in Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Syria that contravene the interests of other NATO allies and complicate efforts to achieve peace".

    Gates directed the US military intervention with other NATO members in Libya that led to the overthrow of the government and murder of Muammar Gaddafi, leader of the country's 1969 revolution. The US later shipped arms from Libya to militants in Syria in their bid to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's government.

    He also urged "consequences" for NATO members, including Turkey, Hungary, and Poland, for what he called their "authoritarianism". While admitting the military alliance — dating from the Cold War — has no mechanism for expelling members, the US could use "creative diplomacy", including "suspension or other punitive steps".

    'Whole Government' War on China

    Gates argued that the US should continue its belligerent stance towards Asian economic giant China not just with "security" agencies, but all government departments, along with private-sector economic power, in "true 'whole of government' American strategies and operations".

    Rather than relying only punitive measures like sanctions and tariffs, Washington should "be more creative in finding positive economic inducements to persuade other countries to act — or not act — in accordance with our interests", Gates wrote, using "nonmilitary tools like conventional diplomacy, development assistance and public diplomacy to protect America’s interests and advance our objectives".

    International bodies scorned by Trump could be used as "conduits for American influence around the world", Gates argued, accusing Beijing of "seeding" the United Nations and its various agencies with officials as he claimed the Soviet Union did. "When we walk away from the World Health Organization and other such organizations, we provide the Chinese with opportunities to dominate them and use them for their own purposes", he wrote.

    U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait
    © CC0
    US Back to 'Normal' Imperialism
    Conceding the US could not compete with China’s "Belt and Road" trade infrastructure and security plan or its investments across the developing world, "we should look for ways to leverage the power of our private sector" against Beijing.

    The former defence secretary defined "public diplomacy" by reference to former Chinese President Hu Jintao's $7 billion investment in the media. "Surely, the country that invented marketing, public relations and the internet can figure out how to recapture primacy in strategic communications", Gates insisted. 

    Related:

    Biden and Harris Roll Out Cabinet Nominations to Guide Climate and Energy Policies
    Biden Team Clashes With Pentagon Over Transition Briefings, Says There Was No ‘Agreed Pause’
    Austrian MEP Names Hungary and Poland as 'Brexit Suspects' Inside European Union
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Russia, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Germany, George Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Robert Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse