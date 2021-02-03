Register
07:37 GMT03 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Independence Comes at High Cost: Leaving UK Will Be More Damaging For Scotland Than Brexit, Says LSE

    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107697/66/1076976657_0:114:3236:1934_1200x675_80_0_0_548ed181e7c91f17ce9a16c9a5600ce8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202102031081966193-independence-comes-at-high-cost-leaving-uk-will-be-more-damaging-for-scotland-than-brexit-says-lse/

    The news comes five days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the issue of independence is "irrelevant" to most people in Scotland. The Scottish National Party (SNP), which has the largest number of seats in the Scottish parliament, said the PM was in "panic" mode as support for unified Britain continues to decline.

    Leaving the United Kingdom will be more damaging for Scotland than Brexit, says the London School of Economics Centre for Economic Performance. According to its modelling, the incomes of Scots will plunge as much as 8.7 percent, while trade between Edinburgh and the rest of Britain would increase by almost a third. Saying bye to the union would result in changes to investments, the Scottish government's spending capacity, and Edinburgh would also have to adopt its own currency.

    According to the forecast, independence and subsequent EU membership will boost trade friction between the two states. Researchers note that such an option would only make sense if "independence is sufficiently trade-destroying that the rest of the UK becomes a less important trade partner for Scotland than the EU", hence Edinburgh's medium-run priority "should be keeping border costs with the rest of the UK as low as possible", the modelling revealed.

    "Ultimately the only viable policy option would probably be a separate free floating currency, underpinned by significant foreign exchange reserves", said David Owen, European economist at Jefferies, who conducted a separate analysis.

    Bloomberg estimated that Brexit cost the UK economy a whopping $273 billion.

    One of the authors of  the LSE study, Hanwei Huang, said the economic impact of Brexit would only become clear after 10 to 15 years, but the economic impact of Scotland's independence will take even longer to calculate. He noted that independece will leave Scotland "considerably poorer than staying in the United Kingdom".

    A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity

    In 2014, Scotland held a referendum on its independence from the United Kingdom and 55 percent of voters said they wanted to remain part of Britain. The SNP labelled the vote a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity. But two years later Britain had to make a decision on its membership in the European Union and although the country as a whole chose to withdraw from the bloc, 62 percent of Scots voted to remain in the EU. This prompted the SNP to push for a second referendum, often referred to as Indyref2. The party has argued that the country needs another say on independence because circumstances have changed due to Brexit.

    Downing Street, however, remains adamant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far refused to allow Edinburgh to hold a second referendum emphasising that Scotland's leaders themselves described it as a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity. Johnson argued that another referendum should not be held for 40 years.

    "We don't actually know what the referendum would set out to achieve. We don't know what the point of it would be - what happens to the army, what happens to the Crown, what happens to the pound, what happens to the Foreign Office. Nobody will tell us what it's all meant to be about", the prime minister said last week during a visit to Edinburgh.

    What Are Polls Saying?

    Public support for independence has increased in recent years and the coronavirus pandemic or rather the handling of it by Scottish leaders has only widened the gap, with Scots praising Nicola Sturgeon's policy. A recent survey commissioned by The Sunday Times revealed that 49 percent of the public want the country to leave the United Kingdom and become an independent state.

    The British flag is seen at half mast.
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    The UK 'Will Not Exist In 10 Years' Without Reform, Warns Former Welsh First Minister

    Forty-four percent said they want to remain in the UK, while 7 percent were undecided. Previous polls put the number of those supporting the independence over 50 percent.

    The SNP said it plans to hold another referendum following the coronavirus pandemic, provided that there is a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament. The party said it will "vigorously oppose" any challenge from Downing Street.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, pandemic, referendum, independence, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse