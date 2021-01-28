SNP Reports Boris Johnson to Police as He Makes Political Visit to Scotland

Boris Johnson has been reported to police for visiting Scotland on a trip which Nicola Sturgeon insisted was not “essential travel”.
Sturgeon, who is Scotland’s First Minister, imposed a lockdown earlier this month and she was outraged when she learned the Prime Minister was intending to visit a coronavirus testing hub in Glasgow.
She said political leaders should follow the same rules as the general public and said that was why she had rejected the opportunity to visit a vaccine centre in Aberdeen.
On Thursday, 28 January, Johnson visited the Lighthouse Laboratory coronavirus test processing centre at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow and then visited troops in the suburb of Castlemilk and was due to go to a vaccine-producing factory in Livingston later.
