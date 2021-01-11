Register
05:43 GMT11 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2021.

    Leaders of Norway's Major Parties at Loggerheads Over Twitter Deleting Trump

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081711189_0:146:3381:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ec9f71dc52fb05fdc6707deca86fd08a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101111081726094-leaders-of-norways-major-parties-at-loggerheads-over-twitter-deleting-trump/

    While Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre believes Twitter is jeopardising freedom of expression, Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg is supportive of Twitter. According to scholars, however, this will reinforce the impression that media outlets have a left-wing bias and censor conservative voices and thereby further undermine confidence in them.

    Norway's political establishment has been divided by Twitter's move to delete US President Donald Trump's account.

    Jonas Gahr Støre, the leader of the Labour Party, Norway's largest and the powerhouse of the left-of-centre "red" bloc, argued that Twitter "chose a difficult stance".

    "I understand that Trump's statements are problematic, dangerous, and encourage hate, but there is a very high threshold to block people, so I am sceptical of that", the Labour leader told national broadcaster NRK. "This is a line where freedom of expression is also at stake. If Twitter starts with this sort of thing, it means that they have to go around the world and look at other people completely astray, and shut them out", he summed up.

    By contrast, Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the head of the ruling Conservative Party and the centrepiece of the centre-right "blue" bloc, argued that Twitter did the right thing.

    "Twitter says that Trump has gone against their content requirements, and we must accept that, as we have asked for strict rules to ensure that hate rhetoric does not spread", she said.

    Her opinion was shared by the Socialist Left Party, which is otherwise in opposition. According to its deputy leader, Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes, Twitter made the right decision to ban Trump permanently, because he used it "as an arena to promote conspiracies and incite violence", thus turning it into "a machine for spreading this message".

    Jon Wessel-Aas, a lawyer and a specialist in freedom of expression, told NRK he is not surprised that Twitter closed Trump's account for good, underscoring that Twitter is free to do so.

    "It may seem a bit controversial for a head of state in a Western democracy to be shut out from a platform that many people use, but he has not behaved like an ordinary head of state", Wessel-Aas said.

    According to the lawyer, Twitter doesn't want be used as a tool to ignite a revolt similar to the one that led to the storming of the US Capitol.

    "It is allowed to lie. It is within freedom of speech, but Trump has abused the world's most powerful office for pure lies and propaganda, which has led large sections of the population to believe that they are exposed to injustice and a conspiracy from the rest of society", Wessel-Aas stated. He also underscored that the term censorship is usually applied to actions exercised by the authorities, and not a private actor that is enforcing its rules.

    Anine Kierulf, an associate professor at the University of Oslo and special adviser to the Norwegian Institute for Human Rights, stressed that it may be problematic for a democracy if expulsion from Twitter leads to certain sections forming their own media, and becoming even more radical. "Then you miss public opinion, which is a prerequisite for democracy", Kierulf told NRK.

    According to her, social media platforms are in a dilemma. On the one hand, they should be neutral content providers without responsibility. On the other, they admit they do have a kind of editorial responsibility to some extent, and thus hold some liability for the statements published.

    "They take the editorial responsibility halfway. It is impossible to enforce it well enough with the methods they use, and the result is arbitrary. The positive thing about Trump getting banned is that it becomes very clear to us what power these platforms have over the public and how randomly they manage it", Kierulf said. According to her, this will reinforce the impression that the media have a left-wing bias and censor conservative voices and further undermine confidence in them.

    The US president had around 88 million followers on Twitter. All 56,571 messages from Trump have been deleted as Twitter permanently closed down Donald Trump's personal account. In response, Donald Trump accused Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies to "silence" him. He also voiced plans to launch a media platform of his own to get his opinions through.

    Related:

    'Hang Mike Pence' Reportedly Trending for Hours on Twitter After Platform Bans Trump Forever
    Trump’s Twitter Permaban ‘Shows Real Deep State is the People Who Run Social Media,’ Analyst Says
    Trump Supporters Quit Twitter en Masse Following POTUS’ Suspension
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Twitter, United States, Jonas Gahr Store, Erna Solberg, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
    US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse