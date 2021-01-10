Register
08:22 GMT10 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump makes a phone call as he golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 26, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia

    Trump Prepares to Fight Twitter After Permanent Suspension on Social Platform, US Media Claims

    © AFP 2020 / TASOS KATOPODIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081491649_0:196:1889:1259_1200x675_80_0_0_2462e61b32a1bfa60b6d54b5a551ff13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101101081719462-trump-prepares-to-fight-twitter-after-permanent-suspension-on-social-platform-us-media-claims/

    On Friday, Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump's personal account as the social platform accused POTUS of inciting his supporters to violently storm the Capitol building earlier this week in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the 3 November presidential election results.

    US President Donald Trump is preparing to fight Twitter and other social media platforms amid his final days in office, following his permanent suspension from the social networking giant, CNN cited an unnamed POTUS adviser as saying.

    The adviser did not elaborate on how this possible fight would proceed, adding that it is "not just about President Trump, but this is literally about the 75 million Americans" who support him.

    The source also claimed without clarifying that "Big Tech [companies, including Facebook] and Capitol Hill Democrats seem to have the magic ability to galvanise the Republican base in a way that only they know how to do".

    Trump's Permanent Twitter Suspension

    The remarks followed Twitter permanently suspending the US president's @realDonaldTrump account on Friday, with his campaign's @TeamTrump also blocked, shortly after the president's Twitter page was temporarily suspended.

    Trump, for his part, tweeted from the US president's official @POTUS account that he would "look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the future".

    The Friday move came amid Twitter's concerns that Trump may further use the platform to incite violence, after he continued disputing the results of the 3 November presidential vote following Wednesday's storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC by rioters.

    The company said Trump's subsequent tweets that his supporters have a "GIANT VOICE long into the future" and that "they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" is being interpreted as further indication that the president does not plan to facilitate an orderly transition.

    On Wednesday, crowds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, where lawmakers were holding a session to officially count the Electoral College votes and confirm Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021

    The riots resulted in the deaths of five people and left dozens more injured, while the rioters also caused damage to parts of the Capitol building and its interior. In one of the tweets at the time, Trump urged his supporters "to go home now", calling for "law and order" to be observed.

    In another development this week, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the president's Facebook and Instagram accounts will also be blocked for at least two weeks – until his presidential term is over.

    This was preceded by Trump repeatedly going on Twitter in previous weeks to express his frustration over what he described as "voter fraud" and "the most corrupt" presidential election in US history.

    In this Feb. 2, 2013, file photo, a smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany, Twitter unsealed the documents Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, for its planned initial public offering of stock and says it hopes to raise up to $1 billion
    © AP Photo / Soeren Stache
    Trump Joins the List: Politicians, Activists, and Journalists Who Have Been Blocked by Twitter
    At the time, Twitter highlighted a whole array of such messages by Trump, putting up a disclaimer reading "some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process". Users wishing to read the president's tweets needed to click "view" to access them.

    The US president has repeatedly expressed scepticism about social media platforms, especially Twitter and Facebook, accusing them of shading "prominent Republicans" and of having a "Radical Left bias".

    In a 2020 report, the Media Research Centre, a Virginia-based content analysis group, claimed that it had found that Trump was censored on Facebook or Twitter 65 times over the past year and a half, while Democrat Joe Biden has faced zero instances of censorship to his social media pages.

    Related:

    Twitter Shares Fall Amid Suspension of Trump's Account
    Trump Says Won't Be Silenced After Twitter Blocks His Account For Good
    'Now He'll Be on Parler': Netizens Stunned as Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump
    Tags:
    violence, supporters, fight, suspension, Twitter, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse