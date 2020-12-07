Register
06:19 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rows of multicoloured homes in the town of Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway.

    'Make The North Great Again': 'Trumpian' Sign Provokes Protests in Norway

    © CC0 / Svalbard Global Seed Vault/Peter Vermeij
    Europe
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012071081378911-make-the-north-great-again-trumpian-sign-provokes-protests-in-norway/

    While many locals in the Svalbard archipelago were displeased with the thinly veiled allusion to US President Donald Trump's slogan, the artist behind it emphasised that the idea was the North must wrest its power back from a “paranoid ex-president”.

    A lit sign featuring the message “Make The North Great Again” has triggered protests from inhabitants of Longyearbyen in the Svalbard archipelago.

    The artwork is part of the project Nordting (“Northern Thing”) started by artist Amund Sjølie Sveen in order to bolster the cultural impact of the High North. It was set up in late November and will go on during the time of darkness, that is, until March.

    On Facebook, the reactions have been damning, with many disliking the not-so-subtle nod to Donald Trump's slogan, calling it “horrible”. “Light pollution. Glad I'm moving to the mainland,” one local wrote.

    Journalist and critic Anki Gerhardsen argued that the art project Nordting is constantly moving in the borderland between the patriotic and the authoritarian.

    “Sveen plays with double associations,” Gerhardsen told national broadcaster NRK. “What makes Nordting interesting is that it is ambiguous and demanding. Right behind the good follows the totalitarian and the authoritarian,” she said.

    However, artist Amund Sjølie Sveen is pleased with the public reaction and the debate he has stirred.

    Many of the discussions really go to the heart of what the project is, i.e. to discuss who decides over the north and what is north, Sveen explained to national broadcaster NRK.

    “It is about examining power relations in the north, and this sign is part of it. It is the north reclaiming its power,” Sveen said.

    He explains that the background for the artwork is that Donald Trump tried to buy a large part of the Arctic, namely Greenland. Sveen also emphasised that the goal is to emphasise the fact that the northern areas are for sale, that they can be “conquered and colonised”.

    Sveen called the artwork “beautiful” but said he respected those who thought otherwise.

    “The idea is to turn it upside down and stress that now it is not a superpower or a paranoid ex-president who will be big again, it is the North that takes power back,” Sveen explained.

    The project Nordting has been going on since 2014 and calls to public meetings where socio-political issues related to Northern Norway and the High North are discussed. Nordting describes itself as “the Northern Cause, a separatist movement, a celebration of the Arctic colony.”

    The slogan “Make the North great again” is also available on face masks that, according to Nordting, “protect against Covid-19, fake news and the boredom of self-isolation”.

    Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean situated north of mainland Europe, about midway between continental Norway and the North Pole. While part of the Kingdom of Norway since 1925, Svalbard is not part of geographical Norway, but forms an unincorporated area administered by a governor appointed by the Norwegian government, and constitutes a special jurisdiction outside of the Schengen Area, the Nordic Passport Union and the European Economic Area. Longyearbyen is Svalbard's main settlement, with about 2,500 inhabitants.

    Related:

    Outrage as Senior Norwegian Journo Likens Trump to Adolf Hitler, Tarzan
    Norwegians Losing Their Confidence in Trump's US, Survey Reveals
    Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmaker In Wake of Israel-UAE Deal
    Tags:
    Make America Great Again, Donald Trump, Scandinavia, Norway, Svalbard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse