Register
19:45 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police stand guard as members of the French technical and scientific police work at the site near a mosque in the Sablons neighborhood of Le Mans

    French Police Raid Mosques as Part of Gov’t Strategy to Combat Islamist Separatism and Extremism

    © AFP 2020 / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012031081349615-french-police-raid-mosques-as-part-of-govt-strategy-to-combat-islamist-separatism-and-extremism/

    The country, which has the largest Muslim minority population in Europe, has suffered from gruesome terrorist attacks in recent years and recently saw a fresh wave of violence following the decapitation of a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb.

    Police in France have started raiding mosques suspected of promoting separatism and extremism. Earlier today, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin posted a statement saying checks will be conducted in almost 76 places of worship in the coming days and if suspicions are confirmed, authorities will close them.

    The minister did not disclose which mosques the authorities suspect of promoting extremism and separatism, but according to a note seen by Agence France-Presse, law enforcement plans to inspect 16 mosques in Paris and another 60 around the country.

    Darmanin noted that the investigated places of worship are a tiny fraction of France’s 2,600 mosques, saying "we are far from a situation of widespread radicalisation".

    "Nearly all Muslims in France respect the laws of the Republic and are hurt by that [radicalisation]", he said.

    New Wave of Violence

    The measure comes in response to a wave of violence that has hit France in recent months. On 16 October, a Muslim immigrant beheaded a schoolteacher, Samuel Party, because the latter had showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils during lessons on free speech. Islam's holy book, the Quran, doesn't say anything about depictions of Allah or the Prophet Muhammad; nevertheless for many Muslims the issue is a taboo, while satire about the religion is considered blasphemous and in some countries is punishable by death.

    A subsequent investigation of the attack revealed that the perpetrator had learned about Paty from a video published by the Grand Mosque of Pantin and that the video itself vented hatred. Authorities closed the mosque for six months.

    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access Versailles' hemicycle to address both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament at a special session in Versailles, near Paris, 9 July 2018.
    © AP Photo / Charles Platiau
    Macron vs Islamism: How France & Muslim World Can Overcome Their Spat, Team Up to Combat Radicalism

    Macron defended the slain teacher’s use of controversial caricatures. He described Paty as a hero who embodied the values of France and posthumously awarded him the country’s highest civilian honour - the Légion d'Honneur. Macron’s statements as well as decisions to project caricatures on government buildings across France caused anger in the Muslim world. 13 days after the attack on the teacher in a Paris suburb, three people were stabbed at a Church in Nice.

    Accusations of Pandering to Right-Wing and Suppression of Islam

    However, the measures introduced by French authorities are not all that new. They are part of a government strategy to tackle Islamist separatism and extremism announced by President Emmanuel Macron in February of this year.

    When announcing the strategy, the French leader noted that it is not a plan "against Islam".

    "Moving away from an insular form of Islam is extremely important to help reduce foreign influences and ensure that each person respects the laws of the Republic. We will train imams in France so that they will be able to master the French language and the rules of the Republic. We need to know where the money is coming from, who is receiving it and what they are doing with it", Macron said.
    French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a joint statement with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
    French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a joint statement with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2020.

    The measures announced by the French president include:

    • reduction of foreign influence on Islamic culture in the country;
    • control over the financing of mosques and religious organisations in France;
    • suspension of programmes on hosting imams from foreign countries;
    • monitoring of sports organisations and other programmes to prevent them from becoming a front for Islamist teaching.

    At the beginning of October, Macron made a statement that raised eyebrows in the Muslim world and prompted criticism of the leader.

    "Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country", Macron said while announcing plans to introduce tough laws.

    Some viewed the statement as an attempt to pander to right-wing voters, while others accused Macron of suppression of Islam.

    Related:

    Macron, Merkel Urge Schengen Area Reform in Wake of Terror Attacks in Europe
    France Irate Over Pakistani Minister's 'Macron Doing to Muslims What Nazis Did to Jews' Outburst
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, extremism, separatism, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse