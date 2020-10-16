French Police Shoot Attacker Who Allegedly Beheaded Teacher for Showing Prophet Muhammad Cartoon

French police have said they shot an attacker who earlier in the day killed a man in a suburb in Paris by stabbing him in the throat. According to French media, the victim was a teacher who had showed his class cartoons about the Prophet Muhammad. This apparently motivated the attacker, who was known to the police. Reports say he also had a shotgun and a vest stuffed with explosives.
Police opened fire after he refused to surrender and fled the scene. French media say about 10 gunshots were heard. The perpetrator is dead.
Conflicting reports have been coming from local and international media about how the victim died. Initially, French media said the victim was decapitated, but Reuters later cited French police as denying that this was the case and said the man was stabbed in the throat, before eventually stating that the victim was indeed decapitated.
