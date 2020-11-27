Register
05:58 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mette Frederiksen

    Danish PM Ridiculed Over Tearful Apology for Mink Drama

    © AP Photo / Geoffroy van der Hasselt / Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107754/06/1077540679_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_97c83de6d50d55dd0380ab24292809af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011271081288192-danish-pm-ridiculed-over-tearful-apology-for-mink-drama/

    Despite having called the mass cull of over 15 million mink “non-negotiable”, Frederiksen denies having given an explicit “order” to kill the nation's entire stock and maintains that the responsibility for the killing without a legal basis rests with the former Food Minister, his party comrade Mogens Jensen, who subsequently resigned.

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had tears in her eyes when she met the press after a visit to a mink farm near Kolding.

    “We have two generations of really skilled mink breeders, father and son, who in a very short time have had their life's work destroyed. It is important to say that it is not their fault, the coronavirus is to blame that the profession cannot continue,” Frederiksen told the newspaper Berlingske as she wiped tears from the corner of her eye.

    In the courtyard, she also issued an apology for the tumultuous weeks that have led to the mink industry actually being closed down in Denmark.

    “We talked about many things during the visit, but I did not use that word,” Frederiksen said about the hour-long conversation with mink breeder Peter Hindbo and his son. “I think there is reason to apologise for the process. Mistakes have been made, and you must be able to both regret and apologise,” Frederiksen added.

    Still, she contended that the decision to cull all of Denmark's farmed mink was necessary for the sake of public health. “Nothing has changed”, Frederiksen said.

    The Prime Minister's visit to the mink farm came after several dramatic weeks, during which the government has been the focal point of an agricultural crisis which quickly became political.

    Following the discovery of a mutated coronavirus across Danish mink farms, the government announced that all of the mink in Europe's largest mink fur exporting nation would be killed for safety reasons. The mutation had already spread to humans and threatened to interfere with the vaccination process.

    However, subsequently, it turned out that the decision to cull all the animals, including the healthy ones, had no legal basis. Notwithstanding the legal issues and popular protests, the government mustered the necessary support to go on with its plan.

    Frederiksen herself denied having given an explicit “order” to kill the entire mink stock of over 15 million animals and maintained that the responsibility for the killing without a legal basis rests with the former Food Minister, her party comrade Mogens Jensen, who subsequently resigned. However, at the press conference on 4 November, Frederiksen stated that the minks “must” be killed and called the decision “non-negotiable”. At the same press conference, it was made clear that the Armed Forces, the Danish Emergency Agency and the police would be deployed, while National Police Chief Thorkild Fogde stated that the killing should take place “as soon as possible”.

    On social media, the reaction to Frederiksen's tearful apology was a harsh one. Many maintained that her performance was insincere and accused the Prime Minister of shedding “crocodile tears”.

    “Does the government think the people are idiots? There is so much spin that even the most loyal Social Democratic party soldier can not believe this,” the newspaper Ekstra Bladet's political commentator Joachin Olsen argued.

    ​“Really well-made designer drug. And it undoubtedly works even better than any kind of vaccine,” another user chimed in.

    ​“Disgusting to look at. And she who complained about the Americanisation of Danish politics,” another one mused.

    ​“As expected. She could even squeeze a tear for the camera. Embarrassingly manipulative behaviour to gain sympathy despite of the consequences of her own decision,” another one tweeted.

    ​The ongoing cull and the subsequent ban on mink farming until 1 January 2022 has effectively wiped out an entire industry in a nation that has been among the world's leaders for several decades. Before the cull, Denmark used to be the largest player in the production of mink, with over 29 percent of the market and a turnover of about $800 million in 2019.

    Related:

    Danish Minister Who Apologised for 'Drunk and Stupid' Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl Reported for Rape
    'Drain the Swamp': Denmark's Former Hardline Immigration Minister Slammed Over 'Trumpist' Rhetoric
    Return of the Dead: Swollen Mink Cadavers Emerge From Their Graves in Denmark
    Danish Government Secures Majority to Complete 'Messy' Mink Slaughter
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, mink, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse