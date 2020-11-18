Denmark's Agriculture Minister Steps Down Over Illegal Mink Order, Reports Say

Earlier this month, Denmark opted to destroy all minks on fur farms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was confirmed to have mutated and infected the animals.

Danish minister for food and agriculture Mogens Jensen will resign in the wake of the government's acknowledgement it did not have the legal basis to order the culling of all farmed mink across the country, as per Danish broadcasters DR and TV 2.

Earlier, the World Health Organization announced that the new coronavirus had been detected at mink farms in six countries — Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and the United States — since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier this year.

The international health watchdog also confirmed the susceptibility of mink to the coronavirus, which thereby renders them dangerous to humans, with scientists describing the mutated form of the virus as less responsive to antibodies and endangering the production of vaccines.

On 5 November, the Danish authorities moved to greenlight the destruction of all minks on fur farms to prevent the spread of the mutated coronavirus. Yet, Mogens Jensen, Minister for Gender Equality, Food and Fisheries, said at the time that the grave decision had no legal basis.

To date, up to 2.5 million mink have been killed by the world's largest producer of mink fur, as twelve people in Denmark have been diagnosed with what has been dubbed by a number of media outlets as “mink coronavirus”.

