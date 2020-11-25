Register
06:32 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This file photo taken on November 6, 2020 shows mink looking out from their cage at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen as they have to kill off their herd, which consists of 3000 mother mink and their cubs on their farm near Naestved, Denmark. - A mutated version of the new coronavirus detected in Danish minks that raised concerns about the effectiveness of a future vaccine has likely been eradicated, Denmark's health ministry said Thursday, November 19, 2020.

    Return of the Dead: Swollen Mink Cadavers Emerge From Their Graves in Denmark

    © AFP 2020 / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081211883_0:126:3072:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_b07397b8474568f47f6c546ace70c6f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011251081267396-return-of-the-dead-swollen-mink-cadavers-emerge-from-their-graves-in-denmark/

    Culled animals emerging from the ground due to decomposition gases sparked morbid jokes about an invasion of "zombie killer mink", which, many argued, wouldn't surprise anybody in 2020.

    Since Denmark proclaimed the successful eradication of the mutated coronavirus by killing millions of farmed mink, unexpected problem have arisen.

    At a military training area in Holsterbo in western Jutland in Denmark, mink carcasses have swelled up and pushed out of the ground they were buried in.

    The mink corpses were treated with disinfectant and covered with lime before being buried. But the grave turned out to be too shallow, so mink carcasses swelled up and penetrated the soil from below.

    "In connection with the decay, gases can form that cause the whole thing to expand a little, and then in that way, in the worst case, they get pushed out of the ground", National Police press officer Thomas Kristensen explained to Danish Radio.

    The National Police have already experienced this problem in other places.

    "It is a natural process, which we have tried to solve by laying more soil on top", Thomas Kristensen explained.

    The challenge, however, is that West Jutland's sandy soil proved to be too light.

    "One metre of soil is not always the same. It depends on what it is made of. So that's why we've seen it happening", Kristensen said.

    Henceforth, the mink will continue to be buried 2.5 metres underground instead of one metre to avoid similar situations. The burial grounds were also covered with additional soil. The area at Holsterbo is under guard, and in the long run will be fenced in due to the risk of infection associated with the dead animals.

    "Mink, which have been infected with corona, are transmitting [the virus] primarily through respiration, so in this way dead mink infect less than live mink. But there may still be bacteria on their fur", Kristensen explained.

    On social media, the morbid news sparked an exercise in gallows humour, as Danes started joking about "zombie mink".

    Tweet: "It is almost as if it is symbolic in some way".

    The first COVID-19 case on a Danish mink farm was discovered in June, later spreading to hundreds of farms. A mutated version of the coronavirus was found among the infected mink during the autumn that also spread to humans.

    Since the mutation could potentially have serious consequences for the future vaccination process, the Danish Social Democrat government announced on 4 November that all of the country's mink, both infected and healthy, would be culled.

    While the government subsequently acknowledged that its decision to cull more than 15 million mink had no legal foundation for the healthy animals, it nevertheless garnered the parliamentary support necessary to move forward with its plan. Danish mink farming will be banned until 1 January 2022, effectively wiping out an entire industry, and sparking tractor protests from breeders.

    Despite Mette Frederiksen issuing a prompt apology and the agriculture minister's resignation, the plan to slaughter the entire mink stock in a nation that for several decades has been the world's leading exporter of mink fur, remained "non-negotiable".

    Before the cull, Denmark used to be the largest player at 29 percent of the market, with 24.5 million produced mink skins to the tune of DKK 5.2 billion (about $800 million) in 2019.

    Related:

    The Great Cull: Denmark to Put Down All of Its Farmed Mink Over Mutated Coronavirus
    Denmark's 2.5 Million Mink Massacre Shuts Down World's Largest Fur Auction After 90 Years
    Denmark's Agriculture Minister Steps Down Over 'Illegal Mink Order', Reports Say
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, mink, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse