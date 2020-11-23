Register
07:12 GMT23 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This file photo taken on November 6, 2020 shows mink looking out from their cage at the farm of Henrik Nordgaard Hansen and Ann-Mona Kulsoe Larsen as they have to kill off their herd, which consists of 3000 mother mink and their cubs on their farm near Naestved, Denmark. - A mutated version of the new coronavirus detected in Danish minks that raised concerns about the effectiveness of a future vaccine has likely been eradicated, Denmark's health ministry said Thursday, November 19, 2020.

    Hundreds of Angry Breeders Storm Copenhagen in Tractor Demo Against 'Minkgate' – Photo, Video

    © AFP 2020 / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081211883_0:126:3072:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_b07397b8474568f47f6c546ace70c6f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011231081246960-hundreds-of-angry-breeders-storm-copenhagen-in-tractor-demo-against-minkgate--photo-video/

    While acknowledging that its decision to cull more than 15 million mink had no legal foundation for the healthy animals, the Danish government still has the support of parliament to go ahead with its plan and effectively eradicate an entire industry.

    Hundreds of Danish farmers and mink breeders have held tractor protests against the government's decision to cull the nation's entire farmed mink population to halt the spread of a coronavirus mutation.

    Over 500 tractors, many decked out with the Danish cross, drove past the government quarter and house of parliament in Copenhagen. Another 400 staged a similar protest in the country's second city, Aarhus, to protest what is often referred to as "Minkgate" in the Danish media.

    ​In the port of Copenhagen, the farmers were greeted by fishermen who set up a demonstration of their own.

    ​Conservative MP and former Minister of Trade and Industry Rasmus Jarlov described it as "the largest non-socialist demonstration in recent times". He also described the government's decision to "smash the livelihood of 6,000 people" as "the largest democratic scandal in living memory".

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's government earlier acknowledged that its decision to cull more than 15 million mink had no legal foundation for the healthy animals, but mustered the parliamentary support to move forward with its plan. Mink farming will be banned until 1 January 2022, effectively wiping out an entire industry. This infuriated the breeders in a nation that has for several decades been the world's leading exporter of mink fur.

    Despite Frederiksen promptly issuing an apology and the agriculture minister's resignation, the plan to destroy the nation's entire mink stock remains in place. Mette Frederiksen insisted that the cull remains "non-negotiable".

    The reason for the controversial decision is that several mutated variants of the coronavirus were discovered on mink farms across Denmark earlier this autumn and later spread to humans. As worst-case scenarios envisaged a full-scale epidemic starting over from Denmark, on 4 November, Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen announced that all farmed mink would be culled. While the government last week proclaimed that the mutated virus was "likely eradicated" the killing continued as planned.

    Before the ongoing cull, Denmark used to be the largest player at 29 percent of the market, with 24.5 million produced mink skins to the tune of DKK 5.2 billion (about $800 million) in 2019.

    While COVID-19 mutations have emerged in other breeder nations, Denmark remains the only one to order an all-out cull.

    Related:

    Denmark's 2.5 Million Mink Massacre Shuts Down World's Largest Fur Auction After 90 Years
    Danish Government Secures Majority to Complete 'Messy' Mink Slaughter
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, mink, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse