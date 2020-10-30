Register
14:08 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Candles and flowers are seen near the Notre Dame church in tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, October 30, 2020.

    France's Nice Mourns Notre-Dame Terrorist Attack, People Expect Response by Government

    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080929161_0:1241:2047:2392_1200x675_80_0_0_9eddcd120171e90dd78cbacca0125017.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010301080929214-frances-nice-mourns-notre-dame-terrorist-attack-people-expect-response-by-government/

    NICE (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - The southern French city of Nice is mourning the deadly terrorist attack in its Notre-Dame church, with people bringing flowers to the site in sorrow mixed with anger and impatience to see some real action on the government's part.

    On Thursday morning, a man armed with a knife attacked people in the Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica. The attacker managed to kill three people — including two by beheading, according to reports — before being seized by police. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker continuously yelled "Allahu Akbar", which is an Islamic mantra in Arabic meaning "God is great". The French government designated it a terrorist attack.

    The basement of the church is now abundantly covered with flowers and notes with prayers and captions reading "Never again".

    Peter has lived in Nice for 10 years. He owns a shop nearby the Notre-Dame church and has been its frequent visitor himself.

    "I came to lay flowers and to mourn. It's a terrible attack, I do not understand how anyone can attack people praying in a church", Peter told Sputnik. "I spoke to many Nice people yesterday, no one understands how such a thing could happen. They all say 'this is it, this is the limit, we can't tolerate it anymore".

    Peter came despite the quarantine, specifying that he had a green light to leave home because he works in the area. He thinks that the incumbent government's response will in many ways be of far-going political significance.

    "I think it can influence political choices here in Nice, but it depends very much on what [French President Emmanuel] Macron does. If he responds well, he can be reelected, if not, it will be the National Front [far-right political party led by Marine Le Pen]. But people will be judging [him] not by his statements, but by what he really does", Peter said.

    A nun was praying nearby. She said she came in the early morning, "to pray not only for ourselves but for the whole population".

    A nun prays in front of candles and flowers left in tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 30, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    A nun prays in front of candles and flowers left in tribute to the victims of a deadly knife attack at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 30, 2020.

    Macron arrived in Nice almost immediately after the attack took place. He vowed to reinforce security provisions in places of worship and mobilise additional troops for the Sentinelle counterterrorist operation.

    ​The French president has faced some strong-worded criticism by many in Muslim nations over the past two weeks after he declared an intention to fight radical Islamists and build what he described as "enlightened Islam" in France. This happened after a gruesome attack on a French teacher in Paris on October 16.

    Samuel Paty was beheaded by a teen Muslim who supposedly found it offensive that the teacher showed media-borne caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad during a freedom of speech lesson.

    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Notre Dame Cathedral, terrorist attack, Terrorism, Nice, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse