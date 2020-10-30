Aftermath of Knife Attack in Nice Where Three People Died - Video

Sputnik is live from Nice, France, where an attacker armed with a knife killed two people in a cathedral and fatally stabbed another person nearby. One of the victims is believed to have been beheaded.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called the incident an "Islamist terrorist attack", and said that the suspect is currently in police custody.
Macron further announced that France would deploy thousands more soldiers to protect important sites such as places of worship and schools, as the country's security alert was raised to its highest level.
France is in the midst of a national crisis in the wake of an increasing Islamic threat following the brutal murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty by beheading at the hands of a radicalised teenager of Chechen origin in mid-October. The motive for the killing was the use of caricatures of Islamic Prophet Muhammad by Paty to teach his students about freedom of speech.
