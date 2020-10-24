France Reportedly Recalls Its Ambassador to Turkey Over Erdogan's Comment About Macron

On Saturday, Paris recalled its ambassador to Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, has to undergo "mental checks" because of his treatment of "millions of members" of France's Muslim community.
"President Erdogan's comments are unacceptable. Outrage and insult are not a method," Macron's office said in a statement, following heated address by the Turkish president.
Erdogan delivered his fiery remarks about Macron in Turkey's central Anatolian city of Kayseri on Saturday. Speaking in a televised address, the Turkish president condemened his French counterpart for injust treatment of Muslimns, higlighting that Macron needs mental treatment.
"What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks," Erdogan stressed. "What's the problem of the individual called Macron with Islam and with the Muslims?"
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
