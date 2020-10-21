France Holds National Tribute to Beheaded Teacher at Sorbonne University - Video

Live outside the Sorbonne building in Paris this Wednesday, 21 October, as politicians, families and mourners take part in a national tribute to honour Samuel Paty, the high school history teacher who was murdered after showing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad to his students during a discussion on freedom of speech.
Last week, French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons of the Islamic prophet Mohammad to his students, outraging some Muslim parents. The attacker was subsequently shot dead by police, and an inquiry into the matter has since been opened.
French President Emmanuel Macron has described the teacher's killing as a "terrorist attack" and unveiled a strategy to fight against the Islamist threat, ordering an increase in security in schools across France starting November and dissolving associations advocating radical Islam.
Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)