06:00 GMT03 June 2020
    Antifa Protest March. London (File)

    Norwegian Billionaire Inflames Twitter by Comparing Antifa to WWII Resistance Movement

    © CC BY 2.0 / DAVID HOLT / London October 13 2018 (56) Antifa Protest March
    US President Donald Trump has argued that the violent rallies across the US, which include violence, looting, and pillaging are being led by Antifa, and pledged to designate it as a terrorist organisation, making it illegal on US soil.

    Norwegian industrialist Johan H. Andresen, the owner of the company Ferd and the head of the Norwegian Petroleum Fund's ethics council has compared Antifa, a militant organisation which Donald Trump admittedly plans to designate as terrorists, to Milorg, the Norwegian resistance movement during World War II.

    Andresen tweeted a 1945 photograph of a Milorg member receiving the capitulation of the Akershus fort in the Norwegian capital, describing it in modern terms as Antifa vs “fa”.

    ​His post has sparked numerous retweets and reactions, leaving the public incensed.

    “It is deceitful to draw a parallel between the terrorist movement in the United States, which is trying to tear down its own society and country, with Milorg during the war here at home”, one user wrote.

    ​“From what I read, it seems that Antifa is a violent organisation, not unlike a terrorist movement. Don't think we should compare them to the resistance movement in World War II”, another one weighed in.

    ​“Comparing this violent left-wing mob of Antifa with Norwegian patriots and war heroes is bloody rude”, another angry reply said.

    ​“Getting a little silly comparing a disorganised mob of people who are willing to kick the heads of out people they assume are fascists, and an organised resistance movement that actually fought fascists”, yet another one chimed in.

    ​“Antifa is as anti-fascist as NSDAP [the German Nazi Party] was socialist”, another one mused.

    ​Others found the entire concept ludicrous.

    “I work in chemistry. And am genuinely interested in what you smoked before posting this tweet”, one reply said.

    ​Still others even called to “cancel” Andresen, reasoning that people who badmouth the resistance have no place in Norway.

    58-year-old Johan Henrik Andresen is the owner of Ferd, one of Norway's largest privately held companies. He is among the nation's richest people with a net worth of over $3 billion.

    Milorg (short for “military organisation”) was the main Norwegian resistance movement during World War II, founded in 1941 during the Nazi occupation. Its work included intelligence gathering, sabotage, supply-missions, raids, espionage, transport of goods imported to the country, release of Norwegian prisoners, and escort for citizens fleeing to neutral Sweden.

    Anti-fascist action, also referred to as AFA or Antifa, is a loosely connected militant left-wing movement rooted in socialism, communism, and anarchism and designated as extremist in several countries. While largely modelled after the 1930s Antifaschist Aktion by the German Communist Party to defend against the Nazis, Antifa describes anti-fascism as a form of “self-defence” and doesn't shunt violent actions. Over the years, Antifa has taken been blamed for assault, ill-treatment, and attacks against people they see as their opponents.

    Antifa recently came into the limelight again when Donald Trump argued that the rallies across the US, which include violence, looting, and pillaging, are being led by Antifa, and pledged to designate it as a terrorist organisation, making it illegal on US soil.

