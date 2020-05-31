Trump on Riots in Minneapolis: National Guard Should Be Used in Other States Before It's Too Late

US President Donald Trump has praised the actions of the National Guard deployed in Minneapolis, Minnesota to stop the ongoing riots, suggesting that the force should have been called in earlier.
Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
POTUS highlighted the National Guard’s efforts in shutting down the violent rallies allegedly led by the Antifa movement, whom the president labelled "anarchists", and suggested that other states should follow Minnesota’s suit and crack down on the group "before it is too late".
Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Trump went as far as to announce that Antifa will be designated by the US government as a terrorist organisation, thereby effectively making it illegal on American soil. The president also slammed the work of the "lamestream media", accusing them of sowing "hatred and anarchy" by spreading "fake news".
