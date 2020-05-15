Register
05:12 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Reykjavik view

    Iceland Defeats Coronavirus, Becomes First in Europe to Relaunch Tourism

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (83)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105153/74/1051537497_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_5a7b3319c3d86f3cfd1638af8e651161.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005151079309655-iceland-defeats-coronavirus-becomes-first-in-europe-to-relaunch-tourism/

    Visitors to the tiny North Atlantic island nation, which appears to have passed the COVID-19 ordeal with flying colours, will be allowed if tested upon arrival.

    Having decided to start welcoming tourists starting 15 June, Iceland has become the first European nation to launch a clear plan for resuming tourism.

    Since the epidemic is now considered to be under control and defeated, at least for the time being, the government has decided to open up Iceland for tourists again. The condition to enter the land of geysers and volcanoes is that you get tested for the coronavirus upon arrival.

    Passengers will be tested at Keflavík International Airport and presented with the result the very same day. They will be allowed to reach their destination pending the result. Tourists will also be able to present a fresh test result from their home country, but the Icelandic authorities do not guarantee that it will be accepted.

    Anyone who refuses to be tested will be quarantined for two weeks. Anyone found to be carrying the virus will be immediately isolated.

    For the time being, it remains unclear whether the cost of testing will be borne by the Icelandic government or travellers.

    Iceland has been one of the least affected nations in relation to its population. No new cases have been detected for several straight days, and the number of COVID-19 patients identified by health authorities was only 13 this week, of which only one was in hospital. Overall, the virus has caused ten deaths in a country of 360,000 inhabitants.

    Despite the coronavirus epidemic appearing to be defeated in Iceland, at least for now, the authorities have pledged to continue extensive virus testing. So far, Iceland has tested over 15 percent of its population, which is a world record. The authorities are also working to roll out extensive antibody tests.

    Alongside Greece and other Mediterranean countries, Iceland belongs to the European nations most dependent on tourism for their economy. In the years prior to the coronavirus crisis, tourism accounted for up to 10 percent of its GDP.

    Tourism is also what lifted the Icelandic economy after the banking crash and the financial crisis of 2008-2009. The number of tourists soared from half a million to over 2 million in merely a decade.

    Last year, however, tourism fell by 14 percent, which was attributed to the bankruptcy of the low-cost Icelandic airline Wow Air, leaving no competitor for the nation's dominant carrier Icelandair. The huge crowds of tourists with ensuing congestion and rising prices were also named as a negative factor affecting foreigners' willingness to visit Iceland.

    The influx has been widely criticised by some locals, who perceive Icelandic culture to be changing to accommodate visitors.

    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (83)

    Related:

    Iceland Finds 40 Coronavirus Mutations, Сausing Fears of New Pandemic Prospects
    Tags:
    tourism, COVID-19, coronavirus, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse