Register
10:28 GMT16 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Iceland Successfully Played 'Colonial Exploitation' Victim Card During Cod Wars With UK – Report

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Europe
    Get short URL
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/40/1078484082_0:162:3353:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2f269d2a7611562f1aedbcc83e26f8b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004161078976813-iceland-successfully-played-colonial-exploitation-victim-card-during-cod-wars-with-uk--report/

    The Cod Wars were a series of diplomatic clashes between the UK and Iceland over fishing rights in the north Atlantic. Starting in 1958 and finishing in 1976, they resulted in the tiny island nation greatly expanding its fishing rights, becoming a key fishing country.

    In the 1970s, Iceland claimed to have been suffering from “colonial exploitation” in a bid to win the support of African and Asian nations during their bitter fisheries feud with the UK known as Cod Wars, the Express reported, citing documents from the National Archives.

    According to the unearthed documents, in 1972, an Icelandic observer attended a meeting of the Scientific Council of the Organisation for African Unity in Ibada, Nigeria in an attempt to win solidarity and support for their view of the decades-long fisheries dispute with the UK.

    As one British official wrote, according to the Express: “They have been representing that they are now suffering from much the same type of ‘colonial exploitation’ which claims that the countries of Africa and Asia have suffered in the past”, adding that the Icelanders “seem to have a measure of success”.

    To counter the Icelandic lobbying, the UK sent envoys of its own, but they encountered a steep uphill battle, as Iceland's “colonial” argument reportedly hit home with African and Asian countries.

    One British official reportedly wrote: “We realise that, in general, African and Asian countries tend to be sympathetic toward the ideas that the Icelanders are advocating. <...> We therefore recognise that a statement of our side of the case may not be particularly well-received”, citing “the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Zaire” as nations inclined to a more moderate point of view.

    In conclusion, the diplomat reportedly wrote: “It has to be recognised that less-developed countries tend to maintain that, for historical reasons, the cards in the pack of international law have been stacked against them by the major maritime powers”.

    The Cod Wars were a series of diplomatic run-ins between the UK and Iceland on fishing rights in the north Atlantic, starting in 1958 and finishing in 1976.

    The First Cod War started when Iceland declared a four-mile zone around its shores, but the UK hit back with a ban on the import of Icelandic-caught fish. In return, Iceland expanded its zone to 12 miles and banned foreign fleets from fishing in these waters at all, to which the UK replied by sending Royal Navy frigates to accompany its vessels.

    The Second Cod War was sparked by Iceland's plans to expand its zone once again, to 50 miles. A few years later, invigorated by its success, Iceland extended the limits further, this time to 200 miles, triggering the Third Cod war.

    The Cod Wars ultimately came to an end when NATO stepped in to help resolve the issue. Some see the agreement as highly favourable to the tiny 330,000-strong nation, which was a key ally of NATO during the Cold War-era. Following the 2016 Brexit referendum, there have been fears that the UK wresting back control of its waters may trigger the fisheries feud anew.

    According to the Fisheries Department of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Icelandic marine fishery landings account for 1.7 percent of the world’s catches, making Iceland the 15th largest fishing nation in the world. The industry is key to the Icelandic economy, occupying 6.5 percent of the workforce.

    Related:

    Iceland Poised to Regrow Woods Hacked Out by Vikings
    Vikings Blamed for Wiping Out Icelandic Walrus
    Tags:
    history, fisheries, Iceland, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse