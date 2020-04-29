Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Accused of Trying to 'Hide Truth' About Euromaidan Shootings

On 20 February 2014, during the mass protests in Kiev following the government’s decision to suspend its association agreement with the EU, unidentified men opened fire using sniper rifles on participants of the Maidan demonstrations and law enforcement officers. As a result, according to official figures, 53 people were killed.

Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko and ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko are attempting to conceal their and their “Western handlers'” involvement in the shooting of police officers and civilians that transpired during the 2014 Euromaidan coup, a lawyer for ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych announced.

According to a press release issued by the law firm Aver Lex, which represents Yanukovych's interests, the lawyer, Vitaly Serdyuk, explained that Lutsenko and Poroshenko employ a group of acting Ukrainian prosecutors in order to meddle in the investigation and to pin the blame on innocents so that those truly responsible can escape justice.

Euromaidan Shooting

The Euromaidan protests kicked off late in 2013, with protesters demanding that the government of then-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich sign an association agreement with the European Union.

© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)

The ensuing clashes between protesters and law enforcement eventually led to the ouster of Yanukovich in 2014, who fled the country, and the subsequent snap presidential election which resulted in Petro Poroshenko becoming the new head of state.

While the opposition leaders were quick to blame the shooting on the "Yanukovych regime", a follow-up investigation never found the perpetrators.

In February 2019, however, then Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuri Lutsenko announced the completion of a pre-trial investigation into the shooting, naming Victor Yanukovych as one of the suspects and on 28 April, a court in Kiev was expected to review a petition on pre-trial restrictions against Yanukovich, submitted by Ukraine's Office of Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation, although the review was apparently postponed until 30 April.

The Scheme

"There is a group of prosecutors in the Prosecutor General's Office, who continue to maintain informal communications with representatives of the previous administration and follow their unlawful orders", says Serdyuk.

According to Serdyuk, the prosecutors – "Aleksei Donskoy, Denis Ivanov, Yanis Simonov, Alexander Derkach, Andrei Neskorodyanyy and others" – were "investigating" the affairs related to the Euromaidan coup in past years, under the direct supervision of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko.

He states that these prosecutors are now overseeing the investigations of the Euromaidan affairs by the State Bureau of Investigation and that they were transferred to the latter organisation due to the pressure exerted on the government and the parliament by civil groups that receive funding from foreign foundations.

"Representatives of this group actively cooperate with the civil group 'Advocacy Advisory Panel' funded by George Soros' International Renaissance Foundation, and directly receive funding from that foundation, which was publicly confirmed even by ex-Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka", Serdyuk notes. “This leads to a conclusion that, as an act of 'gratitude' for financial support, that group of prosecutors not only discloses classified information to the 'Advocacy Advisory Panel', but also essentially coordinates various avenues of this so called 'investigation' with them".

The Power of Cinema

The lawyer also notes that the group became especially active following the release of Michael Caputo's documentary "The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, Mass Murder".

"Ivan Bubenchik, Vladimir Parasyuk and Zinoviy Parasyuk, who aren't even afraid of openly admitting to shooting at law enforcement personnel; Sergey Pashinskiy and others – these are people who haven't been held responsible to this day. Furthermore, their involvement in the organisation and execution of those shootings isn't even being investigated", laments Serdyuk.