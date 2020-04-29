Register
15:38 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)

    Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Accused of Trying to 'Hide Truth' About Euromaidan Shootings

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106187/43/1061874370_0:297:5697:3501_1200x675_80_0_0_a653e633900cc5a01bde0d73e2a9d4a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004291079126082-ex-ukrainian-president-poroshenko-accused-of-trying-to-hide-truth-about-euromaidan-shootings/

    On 20 February 2014, during the mass protests in Kiev following the government’s decision to suspend its association agreement with the EU, unidentified men opened fire using sniper rifles on participants of the Maidan demonstrations and law enforcement officers. As a result, according to official figures, 53 people were killed.

    Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko and ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko are attempting to conceal their and their “Western handlers'” involvement in the shooting of police officers and civilians that transpired during the 2014 Euromaidan coup, a lawyer for ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych announced.

    According to a press release issued by the law firm Aver Lex, which represents Yanukovych's interests, the lawyer, Vitaly Serdyuk, explained that Lutsenko and Poroshenko employ a group of acting Ukrainian prosecutors in order to meddle in the investigation and to pin the blame on innocents so that those truly responsible can escape justice.

    Euromaidan Shooting

    The Euromaidan protests kicked off late in 2013, with protesters demanding that the government of then-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich sign an association agreement with the European Union.

    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Police officers and opposition supporters are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police. (File)

    The ensuing clashes between protesters and law enforcement eventually led to the ouster of Yanukovich in 2014, who fled the country, and the subsequent snap presidential election which resulted in Petro Poroshenko becoming the new head of state.

    On 20 February 2014, during the Euromaidan mass protests, unidentified gunmen opened fire on protesters and police officers in central Kiev, killing 53 people.

    While the opposition leaders were quick to blame the shooting on the "Yanukovych regime", a follow-up investigation never found the perpetrators.

    In February 2019, however, then Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuri Lutsenko announced the completion of a pre-trial investigation into the shooting, naming Victor Yanukovych as one of the suspects and on 28 April, a court in Kiev was expected to review a petition on pre-trial restrictions against Yanukovich, submitted by Ukraine's Office of Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation, although the review was apparently postponed until 30 April.

    The Scheme

    "There is a group of prosecutors in the Prosecutor General's Office, who continue to maintain informal communications with representatives of the previous administration and follow their unlawful orders", says Serdyuk.

    Opposition supporters on Maidan Square in Kiev where clashes between protesters and police began. (File)
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    EXCLUSIVE: What Strikes Fear Into Ukraine: Sputnik Publishes Evidence by Georgian Snipers
    According to Serdyuk, the prosecutors – "Aleksei Donskoy, Denis Ivanov, Yanis Simonov, Alexander Derkach, Andrei Neskorodyanyy and others" – were "investigating" the affairs related to the Euromaidan coup in past years, under the direct supervision of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko.

    He states that these prosecutors are now overseeing the investigations of the Euromaidan affairs by the State Bureau of Investigation and that they were transferred to the latter organisation due to the pressure exerted on the government and the parliament by civil groups that receive funding from foreign foundations.

    "Representatives of this group actively cooperate with the civil group 'Advocacy Advisory Panel' funded by George Soros' International Renaissance Foundation, and directly receive funding from that foundation, which was publicly confirmed even by ex-Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka", Serdyuk notes. “This leads to a conclusion that, as an act of 'gratitude' for financial support, that group of prosecutors not only discloses classified information to the 'Advocacy Advisory Panel', but also essentially coordinates various avenues of this so called 'investigation' with them".

    The Power of Cinema

    The lawyer also notes that the group became especially active following the release of Michael Caputo's documentary "The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, Mass Murder".

    "Ivan Bubenchik, Vladimir Parasyuk and Zinoviy Parasyuk, who aren't even afraid of openly admitting to shooting at law enforcement personnel; Sergey Pashinskiy and others – these are people who haven't been held responsible to this day. Furthermore, their involvement in the organisation and execution of those shootings isn't even being investigated", laments Serdyuk.

     

    Tags:
    Victor Yanukovych, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse