Ousted Leader Yanukovych Only Wants Crimea in Ukraine if its Citizens Agree

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych said Wednesday that he would like to see Crimea back in Ukraine, but the decision should depend on people living there.

"I would appreciate very much if Crimea returned to Ukraine, but it will depend on Crimea itself and its people. Since at a time when they decided to leave Ukraine they were protecting themselves, their families, it was their decision. I was in Crimea and saw their determination, on the one hand, and serious anxiety, on the other hand, as they were afraid that the Maidan events would unfold on Crimea's territory," Yanukovich told reporters.

The former president added that Ukrainian authorities always knew about pro-Russian sentiments in Crimea and this case showed that people and their opinion should be respected.

"Everything what happened in Crimea showed to irresponsible politicians the way how people and their opinion should not be treated. Crimea under rule of extremists would threaten Crimean population and no one has doubts about it. The decision of Crimeans was predictable, we always knew that there were pro-Russian sentiments," the ex-president pointed out.

Yanukovich was toppled and forced to flee Ukraine as a result of the protests which sparked in Kiev's landmark Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, in 2013 and marked the start of the political crisis.

Following the coup, Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after 96 percent of its voters supported such a move through a referendum in March 2014.

Kiev, as well as Brussels and Washington, did not recognize the decision of Crimea's residents. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the Crimean population decided to rejoin Russia in a democratic procedure.

Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych said Thursday that he intended to raise the question of the legal responsibility of the leaders of France, Germany and Poland as the guarantors of the 2014 agreement on settlement between the Ukrainian opposition and the government, which was never implemented.

"We have started the process of applying to various authorities which would raise the level of responsibility of these countries and individual leaders who participated in the signing of this agreement during that period. Of course, it is their political responsibility… But as for the legal and material [sides of the issue], including because the damage was caused to the state by the passivity of these countries, the question of their liability will be determined in the near future," Yanukovych told reporters.

In 2014, the Agreement on settlement of political crisis in Ukraine has been signed by Yanukovych and opposition leaders Vitali Klitschko, Arseniy and Oleh Tyahnybok. The foreign ministers of Germany and Poland, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Radoslaw Sikorski, as well as head of the Department for continental Europe of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the French Republic Eric Fournier witnessed the signing of the document. Special representative of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Lukin decided not to put his signature under the deal. The agreement was not implemented, and the military conflict in Ukraine still continues.