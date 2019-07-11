EU Court Annuls Sanctions Against Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Justice of the European Union said Thursday it had unfrozen assets of seven Ukrainians, including former President Viktor Yanukovych.

"The General Court annuls the freezing of funds of seven members of the former Ukrainian ruling class, including Viktor Yanukovych, former President of Ukraine", the court said in a press release.

The politicians were sanctioned by the EU back in 2014, after a violent coup in Kiev deposed Yanukovich, forcing him to flee Ukraine. New government of the country accused the ousted president of stealing the state funds. Yanukovich, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the cases against him were politically motivated, and appealed to court.