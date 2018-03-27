How Maidan Leaders Helped Deliver Guns to the Tent Camp

A conference devoted to the tragic events which occurred in central Kiev four years ago was held in the European Parliament in Brussels on March 22.

By Janusz Niedźwiecki.

Israeli journalist Anna Steffen and Italian reporter Gian Micalessin submitted new investigative materials regarding the shootings on Kiev's Independence Square (Maidan) in February 2014, where over hundred people were killed. The journalists revealed what they claim to be the real circumstances surrounding the death of Ukraine's so-called "Heavenly Hundred," which conclusively refute the official version of what happened.

The version of the events promoted by the mass media, that those killed on the Maidan were allegedly murdered at the behest of the then-authorities under former president Viktor Yanukovych, is becoming extremely difficult to believe, because the official investigators have not provided any substantive evidence and could not name those who were responsible for the tragedy. The two journalists invited Ukrainian lawyers who had handled this case and introduced a report that documents the obstruction of justice, government pressure and the persecution of lawyers working on the case.

Anna Steffen made a special trip from Israel to Brussels to introduce these documents, which attracted great interest from members of the European Parliament, especially among British MEPs Bill Etheridge and David Coburn. After the meeting, the MEP from Latvia Miroslavs Mitrofanovs invited all the contributors to his office to discuss further steps to be taken in connection with this case.

Unofficially, on the sidelines of the European Parliament, the idea crystallized that the EP should adopt a special resolution, because the shootings on the Maidan constituted the biggest political crime to have occurred in Europe in decades, and the actions taken by Ukrainian authorities haven't thus far led to satisfactory results.

Ukrainian journalist and political prisoner Ruslan Kotsaba, who is protected by Amnesty International, was one of those who witnessed the sniper shootings in Kiev's Independence Square. He claims to have personally seen Maidan leaders helping deliver firearms to the tent camp. Such accounts help answer the bevy of unanswered questions which, taken together, compromise the legitimacy of the current government of Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed by Janusz Niedźwiecki are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.