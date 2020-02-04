Register
09:20 GMT04 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish artist Jens Galschiot has erected an 8-meter-high Pillar of Shame in solidarity with the protesters in Hong Kong in front of the Danish Parliament Folketinget at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, on January 23, 2020

    China Enraged by Statue Outside of Danish Parliament in Support of Hong Kong Protests

    © AFP 2019 / LISELOTTE SABROE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107822/13/1078221358.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002041078221186-china-enraged-by-statue-outside-of-danish-parliament-in-support-of-hong-kong-protests/

    The Chinese Embassy called the eight-metre-tall statue, titled the Pillar of Shame, “misleading about the factual situation in Hong Kong” and detrimental to the relations between the countries.

    Danish-Chinese relations, already damaged by spying allegations and a recent cartoon scandal, appear to have reached a new low following the erection of a statue in support of the Hong Kong protests against China's government outside of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen.

    The eight-metre tall “Pillar of Shame” erected on the Parliament Square opposite Christiansborg was made by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt in “moral support” of the protesters.

    According to the newspaper Jyllands-Posten, the statue made the Chinese Embassy see red. The embassy called Galschiøt's work “misleading about the factual situation in Hong Kong” and tantamount to “interference with internal Chinese conditions”.

    Danish artist Jens Galschiot (L) works in front of the Danish Parliament Folketinget at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, where he erected an 8-meter-high Pillar of Shame in solidarity with the protesters in Hong Kong on January 23, 2020
    © AFP 2019 / LISELOTTE SABROE
    Danish artist Jens Galschiot (L) works in front of the Danish Parliament Folketinget at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, where he erected an 8-meter-high Pillar of Shame in solidarity with the protesters in Hong Kong on January 23, 2020

    ​Furthermore, the embassy suggested that the statue would be “detrimental to Danish-Chinese relations and the friendly relationship between the Chinese and Danish peoples”, adding that Chinese tourists would find the sculpture “particularly offensive” as well as that it might pose “a security risk”.

    According to Jyllands-Posten, the embassy contacted Copenhagen Municipality the day before the statue was erected suggesting that they withdraw the permit, which has been granted until April 2021.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Pillar of Shame erected in Denmark in solidarity with Hong Kong's democracy movement: An eight-meter-high sculpture with distorted bodies has been raised on January 23rd in front of the Danish Parliament in solidarity with Hong Kong protesters The sculpture is made by the Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, and it is erected in collaboration between Galschiøt, the green political party The Alternative and Amnesty International Denmark. A group of parties in the Danish Parliament supports the art manifestation: Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), SF, Enhedslisten and Fremad. “Hong Kong citizens only have a chance of preserving freedom of expression and the right of peaceful assembly if they are backed by us in the West. Also, if it is only moral support. I have talked to activists in the democracy movement and I know this kind of support is crucial to them,” says Jens Galschiøt. #DenmarkStandsWithHongkong #freehk #freehongkong #hongkong #jensgalschiøt #galshiot #galschiøt #supporthongkong #standwithhongkong #art #skulpture #amnestyinternational #amnesty

    Публикация от Jens Galschiøt (@gallerigalschiot)

    Former Speaker of Parliament Pia Kjærsgaard of the right-wing Danish People's Party called the embassy's attitude “tiresome”.

    “It's amazing how they thought they could throw their weight around in matters concerning our government”, Kjærsgaard said.

    Social Democrat Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the embassy “naturally” had the right to an opinion, but emphasised that it mustn't result in “a praxis contrary to Danish law”.

    The bronze statue The Little Mermaid is seen at the harbour in Copenhagen on 9 October 2015
    © AFP 2019 / ODD ANDERSEN
    Police Looking for Clues as Copenhagen's Little Mermaid Vandalised With 'Free Hong Kong' Graffiti
    In late January, the very same Jyllands-Posten sparked a controversy by posting a cartoon depicting China's flag with coronaviruses instead of the yellow stars to mark the deadly epidemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which the country's embassy found offensive to the entire Chinese nation.

    Numerous Danish politicians, including Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, dismissed the criticism, citing free speech.

    Hong Kong has seen unrelenting protests since June. While the demonstrations were initially a response to an unpopular extradition bill, they continued even after the bill was withdrawn in October, and later turned violent. Beijing sees the situation in Hong Kong as the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

     

    Related:

    Danish Right-Wing Heavyweight Stirs Ripple With Calls to Get Region From Germany
    Photo: China Demands Apology Over Coronavirus Cartoon Published in Danish Newspaper
    Tags:
    Hong Kong, China, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse