Register
21:04 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Political election campaign messages and burst balloons are seen in at a house in the same street where Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn lives, in London, Britain, December 14, 2019.

    Socialist Firebrand Ian Lavery Declines Calls to Run For Labour Leader, Backs Rebecca Long-Bailey

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107790/34/1077903497.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001071077967752-socialist-firebrand-ian-lavery-declines-calls-to-run-for-labour-leader-backs-rebecca-long-bailey/

    For weeks now, rumours have circulated regarding whether trade union veteran and Corbyn champion Ian Lavery would make a surprise leftward jump into the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader after saying he was "seriously considering" running.

    Labour Party Chairman and socialist firebrand Ian Lavery has confirmed on Monday that he will not stand in the race for party leader, instead backing Rebecca Long-Bailey for the top position.

    In a statement on social media, Lavery thanked those who had expressed support for his potential run and that the Labour Part "needs a leader who can not only represent our ‘heartlands’".

    "We must ensure that we never again are seen to take working class communities for granted or to write them off as ignorant or ill educated", he said.

    He then announced that he would would be throwing his "full support behind Rebecca Long Bailey as the best person to lead our party".

    ​Anticipation for Lavery's leadership bid has served as the MP for Wansbeck since 2010 and has been as an ardent support of Jeremy Corbyn, comes from the left-wing of the party.

    A key reason for his apparent popularity however was not just his support to continue the leftward shift of the Labour Party which was seen under Jeremy Corbyn. With his background as the President of the National Union of Mineworkers, he is emblematic of the kind of northern working class areas which abandoned Labour at the December election.

    Unlike most of the current declared leadership candidates, he has also consistently opposed the drift towards a second referendum on European Union membership.

    However, he has been accused in recent years of raiding his 10-person union of £165,000 but he denies any wrongdoing.

    He has a history of clashing with Boris Johnson once before.

    ​The statement follows the confirmation that the staunch Corbyn ally and Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey will be standing for the leadership election, issuing her own statement in Tribune that the party must maintain it's "socialist agenda" and highlighting her legacy in putting together Labours Green New Deal policy.

    With Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer leading the race according to YouGov polling, the 2020 leadership election will determine the direction of the Labour Party post-Corbyn and post-Brexit, with candidates such as Jess Phillips, who blame Corbyn and the party's leftward shift looking to return the 130-organisation to a more centrist path.

    Following Lavery's declaration that he will not stand, Rebecca Long-Bailey remains the only ardent Corbyn-continuation candidate in the race.

    Related:

    Labour Party: Sir Keir Starmer Announces Leadership Bid
    Labour Leadership Hopefuls Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips Offer Different Visions for Post-Brexit UK
    Keir Starmer is Favourite But Will UK Labour Party Choose Its First Woman Leader?
    Labour's Ian Murray Launches Deputy Leader Bid, Attacks 'Architects of Failure'
    Tags:
    Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long Bailey, Jeremy Corbyn, leadership, trade union, UK Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse