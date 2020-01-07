Register
09:20 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Britain's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England

    Keir Starmer is Favourite But Will UK Labour Party Choose Its First Woman Leader?

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107760/68/1077606871.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001071077960016-keir-starmer-is-favourite-but-will-uk-labour-party-choose-its-first-woman-leader/

    The Conservative Party has had two women leaders - Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May - but despite its support for feminist issues, the Labour Party has never been led by a female. Will it happen in 2020 or will Sir Keir Starmer be the chosen one?

    The Labour Party’s National Executive Committee met on Monday, 6 January, to decide on the process for the election of a new leader to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

    Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner also confirmed on Monday she would be seeking to become the Labour Party’s next deputy leader, replacing Tom Watson.

    ​She is the fourth Labour MP to aim for the deputy leader vacancy - the others being Dawn Butler, Richard Burgon and Khalid Mahmood.

    But who is in the running for the top job?

    Keir Starmer

    The betting favourite is Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, who launched his campaign for the leadership on Saturday, 4 January, with a glossy video on social media which highlighted his long record as a lawyer representing society’s underdogs.

    Starmer, 57, only became an MP in 2015 when he succeeded the retiring Frank Dobson - who died last month - but his potential was quickly spotted and he became Shadow Immigration Minister and then was promoted to Shadow Brexit Secretary by Jeremy Corbyn when he became leader.

    ​Although Starmer has been in Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet ever since he has somehow not been tarnished by the stain of “Corbynism” and many on the right wing of the party believe he is the man to steer it back towards the centre ground, where it won three elections under Tony Blair.

    Starmer, who was Britain’s Director of Public Prosecutions between 2008 and 2013, has said Labour’s 2019 manifesto was “overloaded” with policies and included some promises - including free broadband - which the electorate simply did not believe were credible.

    But it would be wrong to see Starmer as a neo-Blairite and if he became leader he is unlikely to lead the party markedly to the right. Instead, he will simply try to get the party to keep its message more focused and professional.

    One of Starmer’s biggest drawbacks as Leader could be his reputation as a Remainer and he has been blamed by some MPs for dragging the party’s policy on Brexit too far away from Corbyn’s original position, which was to accept the democratic will of the people in the 2016 referendum.

    Starmer is fully aware of this and has made it abundantly clear that he has accepted the battle for Brexit is now over.

    ​Starmer told the BBC: "We are going to leave the EU in the next few weeks and it is important for all of us, including myself, to recognise that the argument about leave and remain goes with it. We will have left the EU and this election blew away the argument for a second referendum, rightly or wrongly, and we have to adjust to that situation, the argument has to move on."

    Rebecca Long-Bailey

    Although she has not formally entered the leadership race, Rebecca Long-Bailey is expected to have the best chance of any woman in the contest.

    Long-Bailey, 40, has already done a deal with another rival Rayner, who has agreed to be her Deputy. The fact that Rayner is her flatmate in London has helped matters.

    ​Long-Bailey represents Salford & Eccles, a constituency on the outskirts of Manchester where the pro-Brexit backlash reduced her majority but never put her in danger of joining the 60 or so Labour MPs whose “Red Wall” constituencies were lost to the Tories on 12 December.

    Long-Bailey is selling herself to Labour Party members as the “continuity Corbyn” candidate, and has said nothing since the election to criticise her leader or the party’s 2019 manifesto.

    The daughter of a docker, Long-Bailey is no doubt intelligent and was one of the more accomplished Shadow Cabinet performers during the election campaign.

    She can expect to pick up tens of thousands of votes from women and from male feminists who are keen to see the party have a female leader.

    But the Shadow Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, lacks Corbyn’s charisma and Starmer’s gravitas and may struggle to win back the “Red Wall” at the next election.

    Jess Phillips

    The Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips dismayed many Labour Party members when she said at the weekend that if she became prime minister she would consider applying to rejoin the European Union.

    She told the BBC: "The reality is if our country is safer, if it is more economically viable to be in the European Union, then I will fight for that regardless of how difficult that argument is to make.”

    Her statement was a reminder of how out of kilter the views of Phillips are with those of many traditional Labour voters, who abandoned the party in droves last month and voted Tory “to get Brexit done”.

    Phillips, 38, is a maverick feminist who worked for the domestic violence charity Women's Aid before becoming an MP and has made headlines at Westminster with her campaigning on equality issues and violence against women.

    Her chances of being elected Leader are not good, mainly because she has not been forgiven by the majority of Labour Party members - who remain Corbynite - for her constant sniping at Jeremy Corbyn before and even during the election campaign.

    Lisa Nandy

    Lisa Nandy was one of a number of Shadow Cabinet members who resigned - following Hillary Benn - in the failed “coup” against Jeremy Corbyn in June 2016.

    The plotters claimed Corbyn had not been active enough in the Remain campaign.

    Several colleagues in the Parliamentary Labour Party wanted the MP for Wigan to challenge Corbyn for the leadership but she wisely declined, instead co-chairing Owen Smith’s failed attempt.

    ​Nandy kept her head down for the next three years but she re-emerged in the wake of Boris Johnson’s devastating victory last month to claim Labour’s leadership had paid the price for ignoring the wishes of its voters in Leave constituencies.

    Nandy, 40, has now put herself forward for the leadership and she will probably get a lot of support from the right and the centre of the party from members who want the party to be able to reach out to former Labour voters in the Red Wall seats.

    But she may still be seen as a “traitor” by the majority of Corbyn-supporting Labour members and that could be an unbridgeable obstacle.

    Emily Thornberry

    The Shadow Foreign Secretary was one of the first to throw her hat in the ring after Jeremy Corbyn made it clear he was going to resign, but she has few pros and plenty of cons.

    One of the biggest criticisms of Corbyn’s Labour Party was that it was too London-centric and had too many London MPs in the Shadow Cabinet.

    In fact it was not just London but a specific part of north London that was over-represented: Islington.

    Corbyn is MP for Islington North and Thornberry is MP for Islington South.

    Britain's Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry speaks during a final general election campaign event in London, Britain, December 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Britain's Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry speaks during a final general election campaign event in London, Britain, December 11, 2019

    So does the party really want to be led by another member of the “Islington mafia” - especially one who has previous for snobbish and condescending remarks towards patriotic, working class voters.

    In 2014 she resigned from the Shadow Cabinet after tweeting a picture of a white van outside a house in Kent which was festooned with English flags.

    Last month she angrily denied telling an MP in a Leave constituency: “I am glad my constituents are not as stupid as yours.” 

    Thornberry has threatened to sue former Labour MP Caroline Flint, who made the claim about her.

    On Sunday, 5 January, Thornberry said she was still considering legal action and told Sky: “You can’t just make up rubbish about me and not expect me to take legal action. People can slag me off, and they do, but so long as they do it on the basis of truth, I’ll take it on the chin. But if they start making things up, I have to take legal action. I deeply regret that we’re going to need to do this, but if we have to do it we have to do it.”

    Flint says she stands by her remarks.

    Clive Lewis

    Another early name in the hat was Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, who is also from the Corbynista wing of the party.

    Lewis, 48, is the Shadow Treasury Minister for Sustainable Economics but has very little name recognition outside the Labour Party.

    ​One of his supporters, Rachael Maskell MP, wrote recently: “A leadership battle will always elicit a chorus of ‘wannabes’ with the self-declaring belief that they are simply the best. N ot so Clive, he is a ‘wannado.’ In the midst of a domestic and climate crisis he has not just reached for the megaphone but for the evidence, to develop a programme of sustainable economics to challenge the neo-liberal industrial narrative and set a radically different course socially and economically.”

    But Lewis not only represents a solidly Remain constituency, but gives the impression that he has not really got the message from the electorate over Brexit.

    Tags:
    Emily Thornberry, Keir Starmer, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse