Register
16:39 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Political election campaign messages and burst balloons are seen in at a house in the same street where Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn lives, in London, Britain, December 14, 2019.

    Maverick Feminist Jess Phillips Set to Join Labour Party Leadership Race - Reports

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107790/34/1077903497.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001031077929941-maverick-feminist-jess-phillips-set-to-join-labour-party-leadership-race---reports/

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn promised to quit after they suffered a devastating defeat in last month’s General Election. The question is whether his successor will follow his left-wing political agenda or seek to reposition the party in the centre.

    Jess Phillips, who has been one of Jeremy Corbyn’s most outspoken critics, is set to launch her own bid for the leadership of the Labour Party later on Friday, 3 January, according to media reports.

    Sky News is reporting the MP for Birmingham Yardley has enough nominations from MPs to launch her bid, although she is unlikely to be able to beat Keir Starmer or Rebecca Long-Bailey, who are the betting favourites.

    The next leader will be chosen by Labour Party members, most of whom remain Corbynite and are not predisposed towards Phillips, because she undermined his leadership. 

    ​Labour suffered its worst election defeat since 1935 on 12 December, losing a “Red Wall” of previously safe constituencies in the North of England and the Midlands - including Tony Blair’s former seat in Sedgefield, County Durham - to the Conservatives, who campaigned on a simple mandate to “Get Brexit Done.”

    Labour supporters on social media have been split between those who blamed the party’s defeat on their Brexit position being seen as too pro-Remain and those who believed the fault lay at the door of Corbyn himself.

    Phillips, who was only elected in 2015, was one of the most strident critics of Corbyn’s leadership but fought off an attempt by Momentum to deselect her last year.

    An ardent feminist, she criticised Corbyn’s first Cabinet for not having enough women in it, and continued to poke fun at him on social media until she went quiet after being targeted by left-wing trolls.

    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London, Britain, December 14, 2019
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London, Britain, December 14, 2019

    Phillips, who worked for the domestic violence charity Women's Aid before becoming an MP, has made headlines at Westminster with her campaigning on equality issues and violence against women.

    After last month’s election disaster she said Labour needed "structural change."

    She said: "The reality is that the Labour Party has got to do a huge amount more than just think that getting rid of one man...will just simply make it OK."

    Other Contenders in Labour Leadership Race

    ​Phillips would be the third MP to throw their hat in the ring - following Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and Shadow Treasury minister Clive Lewis, who are both from the Remain wing of the party and close to the Corbyn camp.

    Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer - who is already the bookies’ favourite - is expected to launch a leadership bid next week and will be followed by Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is likely to be carrying the torch for “Corbynism”.

    Long-Bailey has already made a deal with Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner, who has agreed to be her running mate and Deputy Leader.

    ​Another dark horse is Lisa Nandy, another critic of Corbyn, who represents Wigan in the North of England and is seen as a candidate who could win back the “Red Wall” seats.

    Labour’s former Deputy Leader Tom Watson has refused to back any candidate but he told the BBC: "For whoever wants to lead the Labour Party, their first task is to explain to 500,000 members of the party why Labour lost and why Labour hasn't won for a decade."

    In a veiled criticism of Thornberry, Starmer and Long-Bailey he said: "Those members of the shadow cabinet that are running for leadership and deputy leadership of the party... have got a particular pressure on them, as they do have to explain whether they think that particular manifesto was the right one or not."

    Tags:
    Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse