Register
17:50 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Gen. Qasem Soleimani, third right, sits next to the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Ali Jafari, third left, in a meeting of the commanders of the Revolutionary Guard with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran.

    'Worse Than the Iraq War': UK Labour Politicians Speak Out After US Killing of Iranian Commander

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (20)
    260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/101897/22/1018972231.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001031077929094-worse-than-the-iraq-war-uk-labour-politicians-speak-out-after-us-killing-of-iranian-commander/

    The US president authorised airstrikes that killed multiple people in Iraq, including an Iranian major-general known for his role in "achieving victory" in the war against Daesh.

    Numerous key figures in the UK Labour Party have come out against the US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani referring to it as a "dangerous escalation" towards full-blown war.

    Among them was Richard Burgon, Labour's shadow justice secretary, who warned that US President Donald Trump was on the verge of starting a war with Iran that would be "even worse" than the Iraq War.

    ​Burgon, who will be campaigning to be the party's next deputy leader, cautioned in July 2019 that the UK was at risk of being dragged into a war with Iran. Soleimani was the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), which the Trump administration labelled a terrorist organisation in 2019, the first time a branch of a state has been labelled as such.

    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, called the assassination of Soleimani a "dangerous escalation" in the region and called for restraint from all sides. Corbyn, who is expected to step down as party leader later this year, said:

    “All countries in the region and beyond should seek to ratchet down the tensions to avoid deepening conflict, which can only bring further misery to the region, 17 years on from the disastrous invasion of Iraq".

    Labour MP Jess Phillips, who is expected to announce her bid for the Labour leadership, said "Reckless foreign policy does not show strength". She warned in a tweet that the consequences of escalating tensions between the US and Iran "should not be underestimated" for the civilians in the region and the world as a whole. This position was echoed by Keir Starmer, a former top prosecutor and himself a contender for Labour's leadership role, who said "We need to engage, not isolate Iran". 

    John Simpson, a long-time BBC foreign affairs correspondent, characterised the assassination as a "step back to a more savage past":

    Iraqi Prime Minister: US Attack An "Outrageous" Violation of Sovereignty

    The major-general was killed alongside the deputy leader of the People's Mobilisation Forces militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their press spokesperson Mohammed al-Jaberi. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi condemned the US airstrike near Bagdhad Airport as an "outrageous" violation of his country's sovereignty and an act of "aggression" against Iraq. He described both Soleimani and al-Muhandis as "two martyrs" who were "huge symbols" in achieving victory against Daesh (IS, ISIS, the Islamic State).

    London's Official Reaction to Soleimani Killing

    The UK government has yet to come out with a detailed response to the US airstrikes, but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged de-escalation saying, "Further conflict is in none of our interests". 

    The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has so far issued a revised travel advice warning that:

    "There is a risk that British nationals, and a significantly higher risk that British-Iranian dual nationals, could be arbitrarily detained or arrested in Iran".

    The FCO goes as far as to advise British-Iranian dual nationals "against all travel to Iran", especially as the Iranian state doesn't recognise dual nationality. The UK's Foreign Office also says, "There have been recent military threats between Iran, the US and other countries in the Middle East. You should avoid military sites, follow the instructions of the local authorities at all times, and keep up to date with developments, including via this travel advice".

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently vacationing in the Caribbean, has yet to release a statement.

     

    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (20)
    Tags:
    IRGC, Iraq, Iran, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse