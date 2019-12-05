Brexit Party 'Increasingly Irrelevant' as Leave Supporters Flock to Tories - YouGov Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has galvanised Brexit supporters, who are increasingly likely to turn to the Conservative Party in next week’s general election, rather than Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, a YouGov poll revealed on Thursday, the same day when four Brexit Party members of European Parliament defected to the Tories.

The poll revealed that 76 percent of those who support leaving the European Union without a deal intend to vote for the Conservative Party on December 12, while 83 percent of those who support Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement will also vote for the Tories.

The polling agency remarked that this was a significant swing from data recorded prior to the European Parliament elections in May. Previously, the Brexit Party dominated support among those wishing to leave the EU, as 80 percent of people who supported a no-deal scenario was predicted to vote for Farage’s party.

However, the Brexit Party has become "increasingly irrelevant" since the European elections, YouGov stated. Only 11 percent of no-deal supporters are now predicted to vote for Farage’s party at the upcoming general election.

The latest results come from a poll of 3,289 people, conducted from November 11-13.

The fresh YouGov poll serves as another blow to Nigel Farage. Earlier in the day, The Guardian newspaper reported that four Brexit Party members of the European Parliament had publicly announced their support for the Conservative Party, in order to ensure that the UK would leave the European Union.

Johnson has consistently promised voters that he will "get Brexit done." This rhetoric appears to have gained traction with the electorate, as the Conservative Party is on course to win a majority of 68 seats at the general election, according to a YouGov survey which accurately predicted 93 percent of seats in the 2017 general election.

During a radio phone-in last week, the prime minister announced that the UK could leave the EU as early as January 31, should the Conservative Party get the majority they need to win the election.