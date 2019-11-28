Johnson Set for a Historic Majority in Upcoming Election as Voters Abandon Labour Party - Poll

According to the Tory manifesto presented on 24 November, Jonhson's key point in the looming election is to pass the departure deal previously negotiated through Parliament by Christmas and "get Brexit done".

British PM Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is set to win a historical majority of 359 seats in the upcoming snap general election on 12 December, leaving the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn far behind, a YouGov poll released on Wednesday predicted.

The Tories are expected to obtain substantial gains presumably in the so-called "leave constituencies", where citizens support the decision to leave the European Union.

Voters in the north of England are reportedly leaving support for the Labour Party, as the Opposition is predicted to lose 51 MPs, compared to 2017, and will only secure 211 seats in the Commons.

💥 💥 💥 @YouGov MRP projection published by @thetimes

Con MAJORITY of 68

Con 359 (+42)

Lab 211 (-51)

LD 13 (+1)

Brexit 0 (-)

Green 1 (-)

SNP 43 (+8)

PC 4 (-)

Other 1 (-)

Tories breakthrough in Midlands. Lib Dems stall. Disaster for Labour.

DETAILS:https://t.co/HY2s8uhuTb pic.twitter.com/VWwPqz6ZcM — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) November 27, 2019

The SNP is also likely to gain more seats in Scotland, the poll says.

The poll is based on more than 100,000 interviews conducted over the course of a week, according to The Times.

The UK Parliament earlier agreed to hold a snap general election on 12 December, after Brussels approved a Brexit extension until 31 January, postponing it beyond the previous deadline of 31 October.

For Johnson and his Conservative party, the call for an election was a last-ditch attempt to gain the support and votes required to pass a renegotiated version of the Brexit deal.