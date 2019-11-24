Tory Manifesto: Key Points of UK Conservative Party Policy Ahead of Snap Election

UK Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson presented the Tory manifesto on 24 November as a snap election in the country closes in. In the manifesto, the party describes not only its plans for Brexit, but also addresses a variety of other issues troubling the country as it seeks to exit from the European Union.
The party manifesto's key points are as follows:
- Tories are planning on passing the Brexit deal, previously negotiated by Johnson through Parliament by Christmas.
- Tories hope to start implementing the deal in January 2020 and finish it in December 2020 without further extending transition period.
- Following a successful Brexit, Tories plan to negotiate a free trade deal not only with Brussels, but also with other countries to cover 80 percent of the nation's overall trade.
- New planned immigration rules will limit the influx of lower-skilled migrants, while favouring skilled professionals, especially doctors.
- EU citizens staying in the UK will be eligible for British benefits only after 5-year period.
- Conservatives are planning to invest some £1 billion into the country's social care, employ an additional 50,000 nurses and negotiate long-term social care reform with other parties.
- The Conservatives are planning massive tax cuts worth £23.5 billion (around $30 billion), primarily by raising the threshold for social security contributions.
- Tories will also review taxes on certain business to cut them for retailers, cinemas and pubs.
- Tories plan to increase the tax credit rate threshold to 13 percent to boost private-sector research and development.
- The conservatives seek to impose a Digital Services Tax on international internet companies.
- The manifesto indicates that conservatives will boost defence spending each year, keeping it above the designated by the NATO member 2 percent of the GDP target.
All comments
Show new comments (0)