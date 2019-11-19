Sweden Drops Investigation of Julian Assange - WikiLeaks

In May, Swedish prosecution announced the reopening of the investigation against Julian Assange over rape charges, just over a month after he was stripped of his political asylum by Ecuador and arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Sweden will not proceed with its preliminary probe into sexual assault claims against Julian Assange, WikiLeaks whistleblowing organization said Tuesday.

Commenting on the decision, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson underscored the need to “now focus on the threat Mr Assange has been warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment”.

URGENT: Sweden Drops Investigation of Julian Assange. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 19, 2019

In a statement on Tuesday, WikiLeaks, in turn, expressed regret over the fact that “a process in Sweden, with which Mr Assange has always expressed his willingness to engage and indeed did so, became so exceptionally politicised itself”.

In this vein, WikiLeaks insisted that instead of the investigation against Assange, a probe “into how the justice system failed to withstand the political and media pressure and lessons learned should be pursued”.

The WikiLeaks founder skipped bail and hid in the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 for fears he would be extradited to the United States to face death penalty for leaking Afghan war logs.

He was stripped of asylum status and arrested last April. The United States wants Assange on hacking charges.

