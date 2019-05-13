Sweden to Re-Open Julian Assange Rape Investigation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the news that Swedish authorities are planning to resume an investigation into Julian Assange regarding an alleged rape in 2010. How does this latest turn potentially impact Assange's legal woes, and could he now face extradition to Sweden rather than the United States?

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen — Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | Sweden Targets Julian Assange with Old Rape Allegations

Dr. Piers Robinson — Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Analysis of the 2018 "Douma Attack" & How Propaganda is Used on Populations

Ariel Gold — National Co-Director at Code Pink | Clashes at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC

Joel Segal — Former Congressional Staffer | The Need for More Policy Solutions & 2020 Politics

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | Growing Internet Censorship & Control of the Democratic Party

Swedish authorities have moved to re-open the investigation into rape allegations against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange. Journalist Patrick Henningsen returns to 'Fault Lines' to discuss this latest legal threat to Assange, how it could impact his potential extradition, and his current status in the United Kingdom.

The alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria in April of 2018 was used by some in the political establishment to push for greater foreign intervention and military action in Syria. Dr. Piers Robinson joins Garland and Lee to talk about a recent assessment of the "Douma attack" and why it appears to have been a staged event. They also discuss how propaganda can be used to persuade a population into supporting foreign wars, the need for media to hold powerful entities accountable for their words/actions, and strategies for helping people to see through the pervasive propaganda they face on a daily basis.

The dispute over control at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC continues as supporters of Juan Guaidó are clashing with those both within and outside of the Embassy who are backing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Ariel Gold, National Co-Director at Code Pink, returns to the show for a conversation about the current situation at the Venezuelan Embassy, how events in this area have been evolving in recent days, and why the treatment of Julian Assange represents an attack on the free press.

Much of the Congress and many candidates running for President in 2020 appear to be more concerned with raising their individual profiles than putting forth actual policy solutions. Former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal joins the program to talk about the direction of Congress, 2020 politics, social justice movements, and the importance of name recognition in current Presidential polls.

For the final two segments, the hosts are joined by Former Congressional Candidate Tim Canova for a discussion about both increasing internet censorship and the state of the Democratic Party. Why are some powerful forces afraid to allow people to make their own choices in the marketplace of ideas, and how is the Democratic Party establishment working to keep their party under the control of corporate interests through elections and other means?

