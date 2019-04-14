Assange's Arrest: It's Confirmation That We Live in a Tyranny - Analyst

Earlier, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the country's government should not extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US for exposing evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan. On Thursday, Assange pleaded not guilty before the UK's Westminster Magistrates Court.
Julian Assange was arrested by UK's Metropolitan police after Ecuador terminated his asylum.
Sputnik discussed the case of Julian Assange with David Icke, a political commentator and media personality.
Sputnik: So what's your take on the latest developments surrounding Julian Assange and his arrest?
And what we've seen is, we see all the time, is the coordination between apparently independent countries — what a joke that is — in this case the United States and Britain, to bring about a long-planned end. It's an extraordinarily symbolic moment, because it is the confirmation that we live in a tyranny. You know when you live in tyrannies when those who do the crimes get off scot-free and those that reveal the crimes get prosecuted.
We're seeing this again, again and again, and this is, of course, globally very high profile case which is confirming that; they want to make an example of him, because they want to say to anyone else thinking of exposing the way the WikiLeaks has, "this is what happens to you if you take us on". So it's not just about Assange, it's about a warning to anyone, who would take on the establishment, which, of course, we must do if we want freedom to survive.
Sputnik: Actually it was numerous other media statements, media outlets, that published some of the elite correspondence that WikiLeaks also published. Why do you think it is that, for instance, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was so against and so vengeful towards Assange? Some of the things that were published by WikiLeaks were not only published on WikiLeaks.
The reaction of the media in America, particularly, has been utterly disgusting to this arrest. I mean, talk about turkeys voting for Christmas. They are supporting something and saying "it's okay as long as it don't affect us"; well actually this is the step-by-step, tick-tick-tick, what I call the totalitarian tip-toe, to the erosion of all media freedom, including theirs. In terms of Hillary Clinton well, of course, she's extraordinarily miffed, because some of the things that WikiLeaks revealed during the election campaign against Trump very, very much affected, I'm sure, a lot of people voting for her.
So she's obviously miffed massively because she felt she had the right to be president of the United States and anyone who got in the way, in this Assange and WikiLeaks, in any way, shape, or form, obviously, is going to be a target of her wrath; and she's looking for, and has been since the election, for any excuse for why she didn't win. The reason she didn't win is great chunks and streams of the American public can't stand her; then she has to find an excuse and WikiLeaks is a convenient one.
Sputnik: The UK has officially arrested Julian Assange because of him skipping bail; what is your thought on the real reason — or is that the real reason for him being arrested? Shortly afterward, of course, we did find out that there was also a move, perhaps, by the Swedish government and the plaintiffs in that case that was brought against him on sexual misconduct to renew that case. And, of course, we found out that there is an extradition order from the US. What are your thoughts on how this all happened?
David Icke: I've been writing books for nearly 30 years about the fact that the people that appear to be running the world are not really running it, and actually, there is a web that operates through all countries basically — basically all countries — which is pulling the strings of the world and, in particular, you can identify this in the West. So to understand a situation like this is to understand that in the shadows, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, at that deep government level are actually dictated to and controlled by the same basic web, and this is why they move as one unit.
The reason is they are totally unforgiving of anyone or any organisation that reveals the truth about them, because what they're doing is so disgustingly unspeakable, then they have to have the secrecy to survive. So anyone that threatens that secrecy and threatens to reveal what's really going on, which of course, WikiLeaks did via, not least, the videos involving the invasion of Iraq and what happened in Afghanistan, they have to be punished because they can't be allowed to A) do it themselves or B) give confidence to anyone else to start doing it. So this is what it's about; it's about destroying him. I've been tracking these people in the shadows for 30 years, they have no forgiveness, they are ruthless people and now they're being ruthless about him.
I've just been banned, by the way, from Australia, from speaking in Australia four hours before my plane left, so I know that Australia is absolutely not a free society and they're going to do him no favours whatsoever. But the one good thing today has been that Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition Labour leader in Britain, has come out and said he must not be extradited to the United States, and this does have the potential, the situation with Assange, negative as it is in so many ways, to actually be a focus of attention for people to actually see the fact that this world's freedom and freedom of expression, freedom of communication, freedom of opinion is being systematically deleted and so there could be some good things to coming out of this from that point of view as well.
Sputnik: I was about to ask you about what your thoughts are about Corbyn's statement. Prior to that, though, there was a very quick reaction by one of the MPs; she got up and spoke to the fact that Julian Assange should not be under any circumstances extradited and she had to reckon with a very quick denouncement from the speaker of the House, saying pretty much that she has no business meddling in this. Do you think that we're going to see more support for not extraditing Assange at the request of the United States?
Now that judge should just have administrated the case and then everyone goes away and comes back on another day. Instead of that, this judge made a personal attack on Julian Assange at the start of the legal process; it was breath-taking! And what it does, of course, is show you the bias that he's going to face in the legal system and in the legal process, and what it requires is a very large number of voices coming out in defence of freedom.
You know, whether it's Julie Assange or anyone else is not really the point; the situation is the point, the deletion of freedom is the point. Therefore it's not about defending even Julian Assange, who is the personality in this case, it is defending basic freedom and human rights, and if you don't defend them now, then a bit longer and along road, there's going to be even less and less freedom to defend; so we need to make a stand here now and say here and no further.
Sputnik: As you mentioned briefly, Australia acted very indifferently to his arrest. Actually this was no surprise, because they haven't really gotten involved in his situation over these past seven years, so that's what I would expect pretty much from Australia going forward. But what do you think is going to happen to Assange now; what are the possible scenarios for the further development of his situation?
David Icke: If we start off from what they want to happen — and what they want to happen is his extradition to the United States, where the United States probably has other charges to add to the ones its currently claiming. Failing that, they might try to get him to Sweden, because Sweden will probably do the same.
So the British government will push this, but it's whether they can get away with it, because they only have the power that we give them, and if we give them a hard enough time — especially on the basis of the abuse of basic freedoms — then this maybe this could be headed off. B but what do they want? They want him in America for a long time. This is not really about what he knows; this is about the precedent set of revealing enormous numbers of documents that were devastating for the credibility of the United States government and the United States military.
People better get their heads around this, because if they don't, and we don't stand up to it, then it's not going to stop here; this is only where we are now in the deletion of freedom, where they want to go would make your hair curl.
