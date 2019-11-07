Register
12:02 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslim children read the Quran

    'Islamism in Practice': Proposal of Separate Muslim Child Welfare Service Inflames Norway

    © AP Photo / M. Mahajan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Norway's Child Welfare Service has previously received a lot of international criticism for its habit of taking away children in a manner often seen as random and erratic and even likened to kidnapping.

    The Norwegian Islamic Council (IRN), an umbrella organisation for 33 Muslim groups with a total of 65,000 members, has proposed establishing separate Muslim child welfare services in order to better preserve their culture, language, and religion.

    “We know that the Child Welfare Service has great confidence problems in immigration environments, partly because of the child welfare service's lack of knowledge about them. Establishing Muslim child welfare institutions could make parents feel more confident that their children are being educated in accordance with the values they themselves stand for”, IRN leader Abdirahman Diriye told the news outlet Vårt Land.

    The Ministry of Children and Family is currently processing a proposal for a new Child Welfare Act, which obliges the child welfare system to take into account the child's “cultural, linguistic, and religious background”. The Islamic Council believes that this stance doesn't offer sufficient protection, especially when children are placed in foster families.

    “Today we feel that the background of minority children is not taken into account. We have seen examples of institutionalised children who cannot speak a single word in their native language when they grow up. Thus, they feel alienated from their biological family. We have also experienced that Muslim children being served pork as part of the everyday meal for a long time”, Diriye said.

    Proposal Slammed as Counterproductive, Promoting Segregation

    However, this proposal failed to strike a pleasant note with either politicians or fellow Muslim organisations.

    Liberal MP Abid Raja, former vice president of the Norwegian parliament and the first Norwegian with a minority background to be nominated at the top of the ballot list in elections, is firmly against.

    “In Norway, we cannot have one child welfare service for Christian children, another one for Jewish ones, and one more for the Muslim”, Raja told national broadcaster NRK, stressing that public services cannot be divided by ethnicity or religious origin.

    Nor did the proposal suit the Muslim Dialogue Network, whose founder Arshad Jamil warned of further segregation.

    “This proposal will enforce the stereotype against Muslims and promote segregation”, he said, calling to work together to solve challenges.

    Some went so far as to accuse the council of attempting to spread Islamism.

    “This is Islamism in practice, where Islam with sharia are placed above Norwegian law”, Dana Manouchehri, Secretary General of NGO Equality, Integration, Diversity (LIM) wrote in an opinion piece in Nettavisen.

    Manouchehri accused the Islamic Council of working systematically to “create an us and them society” and stressed that religion has no place in either public services or secular society.

    Children and Family Minister Kjell Ingolf Ropstad of the Christian Democratic Party said that the proposal to create separate Muslim institutions was “irrelevant”.

    Norwegian Child Welfare as Source of International Controversy

    The Norwegian Child Welfare Service (Barnevernet, literally “Child protection”) is a government body meant to protect children from abuse and ensure their well-being. Roughly 3 percent of all children in Norway receive some form of assistance, which in worst cases includes being placed in a foster family or institution following a care order.

    According to its own data, Barnevernet disproportionally targets immigrant children (4.9 percent compared to 2.2 percent of ethnic Norwegian children).

    On the international arena, it has spurred widespread criticism, from among others, Poland, Romania, India, and Russia, to name a few, for taking away children in a manner perceived as arbitrary and slammed as kidnapping.

    The percentage of Muslims has grown exponentially over the past few decades and is now estimated to constitute 5.7 percent of the country's population of 5.2 million, surpassing 10 percent and higher in some municipalities.

    Related:

    History Books Vilify Europe, Whitewash Islam - Norwegian Research
    Islamism Incompatible With Norway's 'Laid-Back Tolerance'- Prof
    Norway Considers Enforcing Gender Equal Islam With Quotas for Women
    Tags:
    Islam, child protection, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse