Register
08:30 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (File)

    Norwegian PM Denies 'Secret Islamisation' of Her Country

    © AFP 2019 / KENA BETANCUR
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    By contrast, right-wing Progress Party leader Siv Jensen has suggested that the refusal to shake hands is tantamount to secret Islamisation.

    Erna Solberg and Siv Jensen, the leaders of Norway's ruling parties, the Conservatives and the Progress Party, have turned out not to see eye to eye with each other on the role of Islam in their country.

    Progress Party leader Siv Jensen believes it is secret Islamisation when Norwegians refuse to shake hands with people of the opposite sex.

    Jensen highlighted a recent episode when women in the terror-stricken Al-Noor mosque in Bærum rejected the outstretched hand of Crown Prince Haakon, who came to express his support.

    “In Norway, men and women shake hands with each other, period. Trying to create acceptance so as not to greet women in Norway is not to show understanding, it is gender equality in reverse. This is essentially what I mean when I talk about secret Islamisation. That we are indirectly or directly adapting ourselves to religious special requirements in the name of understanding”, Jensen wrote in an opinion piece in Verdens Gang.

    Prime Minister and Conservative leader Erna Solberg came with a rebuttal during her election speech in Tromsø.

    “I believe secret Islamisation is a bad concept simply because it does not exist in our society”, Solberg told Verdens Gang.

    However, she also suggested that people in workplaces “should shake hands, and not create this kind of barrier”. At the same time, though, she expressed understanding for people who come to visit from other countries, such as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    “I made no attempt to shake hands with him. I think we should devote our diplomatic efforts to other things than that”, Solberg said, suggesting there were more important issues than shaking hands.

    At 25.0 and 15.2 percent of the vote, the Conservatives and the Progress Party are key parts to the ruling centre-right “blue” bloc.

    The perceived Islamisation of Norway has been one of the talking points of Progress Party leader Siv Jensen for about a decade.

    Norway's Islamic community has been growing exponentially over the past few decades. The number of Muslims in Norway was first registered in official statistics in 1980, when it was given as 1,006. At present, Muslims are estimated to constitute 5.7 percent of Norway's population of 5.2 million.

    Related:

    Iran's Zarif to Visit Norway on Thursday Amid Increased Tensions in Gulf Region
    Norway's 'Explosive Increase' of Head Lice Blamed on Selfies, Gaming
    Tags:
    Islam, Siv Jensen, Erna Solberg, Progress Party, Conservative Party, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse