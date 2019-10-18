Register
21:35 GMT +318 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019

    Labour to Back Amendment Postponing Vote on Brexit Deal and Forcing Johnson to Request Extension

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Roger Harris
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Final Countdown: UK, EU Strike Brexit Deal (17)
    0 12
    Subscribe

    After securing a deal with the European Union and successfully removing the contentious Irish Backstop from the previous agreement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson must now secure a victory in the House of Commons with a majority agreeing to support the withdrawal agreement.

    Labour plans to back an amendment which would force the Prime Minister to request a Brexit extension if a deal has not been agreed to in Parliament by the end of Saturday, according to the Guardian's Heather Stewart.

    The motion was tabled by Sir Oliver Letwin, the former Tory cabinet minister, on Friday which ensures that when the Commons readies to vote Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement tomorrow, it will be possible for MPs to debate and vote on multiple amendments. The government was defeated by 12 votes on a motion.

    The amendment would remove the government motion almost entirely confirming that the Commons has approved the Brexit deal and says that Parliament is currently withholding approval of the deal until legislation implementing it has been written into law.

    ​Since the amendment was tabled, it has received significant cross-party support, including Labour's Hilary Benn of the Brexit committee, Jo Swinson, the Lib Dem leader, and Philip Hammond, the former chancellor of the exchequer under Theresa May.

    The aim is to close a loophole in the Benn act which Johnson could exploit, that in the event that no withdrawal agreement agreement is passed by the 31 October, the UK would leave without a deal by default.

    The Letwin amendment forces him to request a Brexit extension if a deal has not been passed by the end of tomorrow, with the provision that if an agreement is made before the end of October, the extension can be revoked.

    Therefore if the Letwin bill passes tomorrow, the vote on Johnson's deal will not be make-or-break. MPs will instead be voting that they are considering the deal but are withholding approval.

    This means that, assuming Johnson intends to honour the governments confirmation to the court of session in Scotland earlier this month, he will have to pen a request to the EU for an extension.

    Johnson's options would then be attempting to get an agreement through on the 31 October or agree to the extension and call the election which Labour has confirmed they will support in that event, campaigning on the basis of implementing his deal.

    Currently restricting the Prime Minister from leaving without a deal is the Benn act, passed by 29 votes, which prevents no deal being a legal possibility. 

    Topic:
    Final Countdown: UK, EU Strike Brexit Deal (17)

    Related:

    Merkel and Macron Hold Press Briefing After European Council Summit on Brexit - Video
    Britain’s Wealthiest Trio Gains Combined $1.1 Billion After New Brexit Deal Announcement – Report
    Brexit or Bust? It's ‘Super Saturday’ at Westminster and Ascot!
    John McDonnell Warns Rebel Labour MPs Against Supporting Johnson's Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    Parliament, Oliver Letwin, Labour Party, Boris Johnson, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse