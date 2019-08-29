Register
14:07 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson gives a series of TV interviews near the Palace of Westminster, in London, Monday May 15, 2017

    Scottish Tory Leader Ruth Davidson Has Resigned

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The shocking announcement comes just 24 hours after UK prime minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen to suspend Parliament in an attempt to block Remainers from tabling laws aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit.

    Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson resigned on Thursday after eight years in her job, citing UK prime minister Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament and an imbalance between her work and home life balance.

    She wrote: “I fear that having tried to be a good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend. The party and my work has always come first, often at the expense of commitments to loved ones. The arrival of my son means I now make a different choice.”

    Ruth Davidson's Work With 'Better Together' Campaign, Opposition to Mr Johnson's No-Brexit Push

    Ms Davidson was a staunch advocate of remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, placing her in opposition to Mr Johnson's Vote Leave campaign. She also supported Sajid Javid during the Conservative leadership contest, adding that after the PM was installed, she would not back him if he pursued a no-deal Brexit.

    She said in late July that she had hoped "beyond measure" that the new Prime Minister was "successful in getting an agreement with the EU so he can go back to the House of Commons and get the majority backing he needs".

    "Where I differ with the UK government is on the question of a no deal Brexit," she said, adding that when she was debating against pro-Brexit campaigners in 2016, she did not "remember anybody saying we should crash out of the EU with no arrangements in place to help maintain the vital trade that flows uninterrupted between Britain and the European Union".

    She added: "I don't think the Government should pursue a no deal Brexit and, if it comes to it, I won't support it.

    Lord Young Resigns In Protest of Parliamentary Suspension

    The news follows Lord George Young's resignation on Thursday in protest of PM Johnson's prorogation of Parliament, stating it risked undermining parliament at a critical time in the country's moment in history.

    The upper house's chief whip wrote in a letter addressed to the House of Lords that he had become very unhappy over the timing and length of Mr Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament until 17 October, just days before the 31 October Brexit deadline.

    Lord Young wrote: "I have been unpersuaded by the reasons given for that decision, which I believe risks undermining the fundamental role of Parliament at a critical time in our history, and reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy.

    Ms Davidson's resignation has been seen as a major defeat to the UK government's campaign to have Scotland remain in the UK, British media reported on Thursday. Her work led to the successful Better Together campaign in 2014, which argued that Scotland should remain in the United Kingdom following Edinburgh's Scottish referendum, but calls by top Scottish National Party leaders to launch a second independence vote could gain an extra boost from her departure.

    ​The developments come as the British Prime minister struggles to maintain a majority in Parliament as opposition parties have formed a loose coalition in order to block a no-deal Brexit. But Mr Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday to suspend Parliament, with his request being granted later in the day, sparking outrage in Commons and prompting over 160 lawmakers to sign the "Church House Declaration" vowing to block efforts to hinder Parliament's ability to meet.

    The UK was expected to leave the European Union by 29 March, but Commons has voted down former UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit draft plan agreed upon with Brussels, forcing the country to delay withdrawing from the EU from until 31 October. Boris Johnson has vowed to have the UK leave the EU by the October deadline "come what may", but reiterated that he would prefer an orderly Brexit process and pledged not to allow the EU's backstop to place a hard border to appear between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    Tags:
    resignation, HMS Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II, parliament, Boris Johnson, Ruth Davidson, no-deal Brexit, Brexit talks, Hard Brexit, anti-Brexit, Brexit plan, Brexiteers, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse