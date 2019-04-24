Register
19:32 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon makes a speech during the SNP Spring Conference, in Aberdeen, Scotland

    #IndyRef: SNP's Sturgeon Urges 2nd Scottish Vote to Avoid 'Worst Brexit Damage'

    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    As Brexit has changed Scotland's economic and political conditions, Ms. Sturgeon said that another vote should be held "in the lifetime" of Scottish parliament, which will end in 2021.

    Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to launch a fresh campaign for Scottish independence in two years, stating that independence was a "route to avoiding the worst of the damage Brexit will do". 

    The First Minister said that she would also table legislation later in 2019 in order to bid for a new referendum. But the UK government would need to approve the motion first. 

    Memorabilia is on sale at a stand at the Scottish National Party (SNP) Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / Andy Buchanan
    SNP Must Stop Trying to Save Britain and Instead Resolve to Dissolve Britain
    Ms. Sturgeon said in a speech to Scottish Parlaiment: "My party was elected with a mandate to offer that choice within this parliamentary term should Scotland be taken out of the EU against our will. 

    She said that there was also a "majority in this chamber for that position" as well as "polling evidence" suggesting that a "majority in Scotland want a choice on independence". 

    She added: "There are some who would like to see a very early referendum; others want that choice to be much later." 

    Whilst Ms. Sturgeon said that Scotland "cannot wait indefinitely" for a new referendum, she added that rushing a decision before "a Brexit path has been determined" would not allow for "an informed choice to be made.

    "That is why I consider that a choice between Brexit and a future for Scotland as an independent European nation should be offered in the lifetime of this parliament," the First Minister said. 

    She stated that if Scotland were taken out of the European Union, the country should have the option to decide its own future. "That would be our route to avoiding the worst of the damage Brexit will do," she asserted.

    READ MORE: BBC Censors SNP Ian Blackford's Brexit Speech, Scots Vent Anger on Twitter

    She also argued that the case for Scottish independence was "even stronger now given the profound changes" that had taken place since 2014. 

    "In that time we have seen the limits of Scotland's influence within the UK and, in sharp contrast to that, the power that independent nations have as members of the EU," she said. Independence would allow Scotland to "protect" its place in the EU as well as defend against "decisions against our will and contrary to our interests cannot be imposed on us by Westminster". 

    UK prime minister Theresa May stated she would not agree to another Scottish referendum, but Ms. Sturgeon challenged Ms. May's position, stating that it would "prove to be unsustainable". The Scottish FM said that Edinburgh should act quickly so that it would not "squander valuable time now in a stand-off with a UK government that may soon be out of office". 

    She added: "Those who oppose independence are of course entitled to argue that case, but it must be for the people to decide.  

    READ MORE: Sturgeon, Blackford, Phillips Address Public During Rally for Second Referendum

    Nicola Surgeon's comments came after hundreds of thousands of Remainers marched in London demanding a "people's vote". Sturgeon was joined by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, as well as Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips and supported by London mayor Sadiq Khan. Scotland last held a in September 2014, with 44.70 percent voting for and 55.30 percent of Scots voting against leaving the UK. 

    Related:

    My Independent Scotland is Part of Europe but Not the EU
    'Let's Just Leave': UKIP Scotland Leader Says UK Gov't Trying to Sabotage Brexit
    Westminster is Determined Not to See Scotland Independent - SSP Co-Spokesman
    Expert: People Would Have 'Fighting Chance' to Make Scotland Independent Country
    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Scottish independence, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Hard Brexit, Brexit, speech, Scottish referendum, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse