Massive Rally Hits London as Protesters Demand Second Brexit Referendum (VIDEO)

The demonstrators are being joined by protesters from Scotland who specifically travelled to participate in the demonstration on Parliament Square. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also expected to attend the protest, according to BBC.

Hundreds of thousands of people are marching in London on Saturday to demand a second Brexit referendum.

The number of demonstrators may reach one million, the Evening Standard said reciting similar march that took place in October and reportedly involved 700,000.

The demonstration comes at a time when the European Union has agreed to grant the United Kingdom a delay to the original departure date of 29 March.

Follow our feed to find out more

The United Kingdom has to decide until 22 May if its parliament passes the withdrawal deal next week, and until 12 April if it does not. At the same time, the European Union indicated it would not reopen negotiations on the deal agreed with the UK government. Nevertheless, the British lawmakers have already rejected the agreement twice.