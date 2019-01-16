BBC Censors SNP Ian Blackford's Brexit Speech, Scots Vent Anger on Twitter

As MPs fiercely debated UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal Tuesday night, sharp eyes caught the BBC in a major gaffe after the news station switched away from Scottish National Party MP Ian Blackford during his key speech.

Many were awaiting the SNP's Westminster leader's comments as his party leads the third-largest party in Commons on Tuesday when the BBC switched back to correspondent Andrew Neil, just as House Speaker John Bercow called the MP to speak.

Mr. Blackford was arguing that the government should suspend Article 50 and called for a second Brexit referendum when the BBC made the switch.

The move drawing strong ire from viewers, many whom took to social media to condemn the channel. Sky News was also sharply condemned for ignoring the Scottish MPs comments. Scottish columnist for the National Kevin McKenna was among the first to slam the move.

Shortly after the gaffe, the Prime Minister's Brexit deal was struck down 432 to 202 in the largest defeat in UK history, enabling UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to table a no-confidence vote set for Wednesday evening, challenging Mrs. May's position as head of state.

As the SNP leader prepares to respond to an historic defeat for the UK government… it’s back to Andrew Neil: stay in your box Scotland — Kevin McKenna (@kmckenna63) January 15, 2019

The BBC & Sky News must explain why they choose not to show the SNP leader Ian Blackford response to the biggest votes in the house of commons for years.