UK Petition Against Suspending British Parliament Passes 1 Million Signatures

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend British Parliament has reportedly prompted an angry backlash from the UK lawmakers. Moreover, hundreds of people reportedly protested in London on Wednesday and a petition against the controversial move gained a million signatures.

Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had asked the Queen's permission to suspend the parliament's work until 14 October. This could limit the time for lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit although Johnson stressed that there would still be enough time to discuss Brexit. Queen Elizabeth has approved Boris Johnson’s plan.

Meanwhile, the online petition dubbed "Do not prorogue Parliament" has passed in less than 24 hours a million signatures.

Please sign this petition against this ridiculous UK dictatorship https://t.co/j6df2WzNpn — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) August 28, 2019

Johnson's move may have also reportedly placed his narrow majority in parliament under added strain, given opposition parties may resort to closer cooperation in a bid to trigger a vote of no confidence in his administration. As of Tuesday, over 160 lawmakers had already signed the so-called "Church House Declaration" which vows to resist any effort to impinge on the parliament's ability to convene.

The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union by 31 October, but the process has remained stalled since the country’s parliament rejected the current deal proposed by the European Union. Despite this, lawmakers have also spoken out against leaving the European Union without a deal altogether.

The new prime minister made it clear that he wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union in October "come what may", although he said he preferred an orderly exit.