UK Government to Ask Queen to Suspend Parliament Until 14 October to Deliver Brexit - Reports

In June 2016 the people of Britain voted narrowly in favour of exiting the European Union. Since then Parliament has been deadlocked about how to carry out Brexit and Boris Johnson appears to have run out of patience.

Boris Johnson's government is reportedly to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament only days after MPs return to work next week in a bid to stymie efforts to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Downing Street would then arrange a Queen's Speech on 14 October, only days before the Brexit deadline.

MPs would then have hardly any time to pass laws which would prevent Mr Johnson taking Britain out of the EU on 31 October.

Jeremy Corbyn wants to cancel the referendum and argue about Brexit for years. I am committed to leading our country forward and getting Britain out of the EU by October 31st #LeaveOct31 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 27, 2019

​The news comes only hours after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met opposition leaders and they agreed a pact to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson will inevitably be accused by Parliamentarians of being anti-democratic but he is thought to be gambling on the public's appetite for Brexit to be delivered.

A Downing Street source told the BBC: "It's time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country after we leave the EU."

This is clearly the defence No 10 is going to run against charges of carrying out a constitutional outrage... there is going to be nothing 'bog standard' about the arguments ahead - PM has pitted himself against Parliament before MPs back - buckle up (and hello again) — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) August 28, 2019

​Mr Corbyn has claimed Britain would be left at the mercy of the United States and its President, Donald Trump, in the wake of a no-deal Brexit.

BREAKING | Boris is set to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament until October 14, paving the way for a new Queen's Speech - and preventing the Brexit-wrecking Remoaners from blocking a WTO Brexit. Finally, a PM who is willing to step up and defend the will of the British people! — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) August 28, 2019

The suggestion that Mr Johnson will suspend Parliament has met with a mixed reaction on social media, with Remainers claiming it is blocking democracy and supporters of Brexit seeing it as the only way of pushing through exit from the EU.