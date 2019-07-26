Register
11:59 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Knife in my hand

    Sweden's Blood Banks Running Dry Amid Stabbing Wave

    CC BY 4.0 / torange.biz / Knife in my hand
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Between 2011 and 2017, 267 people were stabbed to death in Sweden, making knife attacks the deadliest type of violent crime.

    Several Swedish cities and municipalities are facing blood shortages, which the authorities ascribe to an unlucky combination of factors including summer holidays and a wave of knife attacks.

    Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, is currently experiencing the most extreme shortage, to the point that volunteers have been urged to donate blood at healthcare centres in the city with SMS mailout. The biggest shortages are for blood groups O+ and A+.

    One potential reason for the shortage is a recent wave of knife attacks in the city, according to Jan Holgersson, unit manager for clinical immunology and transfusion medicine at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

    “It can be trauma cases like the stabbings recently, but it can also be due to traffic accidents, major operations, or patients with blood disorders”, Holgersson said, as quoted by the daily newspaper Aftonbladet.

    Fellow unit manager for the Sahlgrenska's blood bank GeBlod, Stefan Jakobsson, also named the recent wave of stabbings as one of the reasons.

    “It leads to a huge pressure on us working at the blood station”, Jakobsson told Swedish Radio.

    Another reason for the shortage is the summer holidays. Blood can typically only be used for up to six weeks after donations, and with many Swedes taking lengthy holidays over the summer season, regular donors are less likely to donate at this time.

    Apart from Gothenburg, low levels of blood have been reported in other cities, such as Uppsala and Gävle.

    In most areas, sufficient knowledge of the Swedish language is required, and it is up to the nurse to assess the the donor's skills. However, a Stockholm clinic, has bestowed the right to donate blood upon the speakers of English as well.

    In recent weeks, Sweden has seen a spate of knife attacks, with two young men stabbed to death in Gothenburg alone, triggering nationwide media coverage and heated debates.

    Despite the fact that shootings have increased sharply in Sweden in recent years, with 2018 becoming a record year with 45 deaths, knife attacks are still the deadliest method of violence. Between 2011 and 2017, 267 people were stabbed to death in Sweden, compared to 190 people shot using firearms.

    Related:

    Outrage as Swedish Greens Blame Swedes for Migrants' Crime, Failure to Integrate
    'Hardly Surprising': Every Third Daesh Returnee Commits Crimes in Sweden
    Swedish Rape Report Sees No Link Between Sex Crime Wave, Migrants
    Swedish Police Embroiled in Firestorm for Joining Pride Parade Amid 'Crime Epidemic'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse