Register
13:53 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish police vans in Stockholm

    'State of War' as Sweden Hits Peak Deadly Shootings

    CC0 / Peter Isotalo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite stricter gun laws and a targeted effort against gang criminals, a record 44 people have been killed in Sweden this year alone.

    The number of shooting victims in Sweden has hit a peak this year despite a crackdown on serious crime, prompting Gunnar Appelgren, a Stockholm police expert on gang crime, to draw comparisons with a "state of war".

    In 2018, over 800 firearms were seized and 299 people arrested in cases involving serious crime. Last year, only 58 people were arrested on similar suspicions, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Still, Sweden saw 272 shootings in 2018, with 129 people injured and a record 44 killed. A 2018 study identified Sweden as having a ten times higher frequency of deadly shootings among young men than Germany, the newspaper Dagens Juridik reported.

    "It is an extremely worrying development that we aren't succeeding in reducing the overall number of deaths", Appelgren told SVT about the situation in the entire country.

    In Stockholm, however, where the police have carried out a mission called Max in order to reduce the number of illegal firearms in circulation, the number of victim dropped to eleven in 2018, compared to nineteen in 2017. This is largely ascribed to the police effectively stopping a gang conflict between Shottaz and The Death Patrol in the immigrant-dominated district of Rinkeby. As of today, several key people in both groups have been sentenced to several years' imprisonment for arms and drug offences.

    READ MORE: Hello, Darkness, My Old Friend: One Third of Swedes Feel Insecure in Their Homes

    The police also managed to identify key figures in gangland crime and increased their presence in areas where drug sales take place, also carrying out targeted raids and inspections, as well as increased surveillance, intelligence gathering, telephone tapping and secret camera surveillance.

    While Gunnar Appelgren conceded that a large number of shootings probably with deadly outcomes have been prevented, he called the measures taken "insufficient", arguing that the police must apply even more pressure to areas rife with crime.

    Of the 30 deadly shootings that occurred in Stockholm over the past two years, only one-third have led to conviction, Swedish Radio reported.

    "We see that we have a problem with getting them locked up, the murderers who commit these crimes. And we will do everything we can to beef up our investigation activities and ensure that we have the right resource in these cases", Stockholm Police commissioner Ulf Johansson told Swedish Radio.

    READ MORE: Ghetto Recruitment Campaign by Swedish Police Focuses on 'Little Mogadishu'

    "It is too early to draw any joyful conclusions. We'll only see in 3 to 5 years whether we have succeeded in breaking the trend", Gunnar Appelgren told SVT, assuring that there is "no quick fix" to the problem.

    According to Appelgren, co-operation with other authorities, such as the Tax Agency and the Swedish Economic Crime Authority to stop the flow of the criminal and drug money is required. Meanwhile, social efforts are also required for young people at risk of getting involved in gangland crime. According to Appelgren, this requires years of targeted efforts.

    Related:

    Fears of 'Relapse' as Sweden Releases 'Muhammad Cartoons' Terror Attack Plotters
    Swedish National TV Under Fire for 'Hushing Up' Details of Hikers' Brutal Murder
    'Be Careful': China Renews Travel Warning to Sweden in Toilet Scandal Aftermath
    Tags:
    crime, shooting, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse