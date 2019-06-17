Register
10:05 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rescue personnel work at the site of an explosion in Linkoping, Sweden June 7, 2019

    'Arms Race' as Number of Bomb Attacks in Sweden Soars By Almost 50%

    © REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Coupled with the rise of other crimes, the spike in bomb attacks has spurred talks about the possible declaration of a “national emergency”.

    The number of attacks involving explosives has soared in Sweden, with 93 such incidents reported up to May 2019, the Expressen newspaper reported.

    According to the Crime Prevention Council (Brå), 63 such incidents were reported in the first five months of 2018, so there's been an almost 50 per cent year-on-year jump.

    Last year, a total of 162 explosions were reported. Figures for earlier years are not available, as the council only began counting explosions as a separate category in 2018. Should the blasts continue at the same pace so far, the total figure for 2019 will be considerably higher than last year's.

    Last week alone, there were three attacks in Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city, over a single 24-hour period. Earlier this month, a massive blast blew out all the windows of an apartment building in Linköping, drawing comparisons to a war zone. 

    According to Stockholm University criminologist Sven Granath, the increase may be due to infighting within criminal networks with an extensive knowledge of explosives. Moreover, he suggested there is an "arms race" unfolding in Sweden's criminal networks.

    “There's an arms race going on in the world of organised crime”, Sven Granath told Expressen.

    According to Manne Gerell, associate professor in Criminology at Malmö University, the wave of bomb attacks is happening amid a surge in shootings, and involves more or less the same people. Gerell suggested that criminals have not only learnt how to use explosives, but are more now willing to employ them.

    “They know that they have explosives as an alternative, which they perhaps wouldn't have considered five years back”. According to him, though, this is not unlike power projection. “They want to show that 'we are serious, we have violence capital, we are dangerous, do what we want'. If we accept this this is the real rate of growth, it's a lot and of course very serious”, Manne Gerell told Expressen.

    Granath warned that attacks with explosives are more likely to end up injuring innocent bystanders than shootings, as the risk of being “caught up in a cross-fire” is significantly greater.

    According to Granath, explosions that can be heard several kilometres away also have a more damaging impact on local communities, instilling a sense of danger in the neighbourhoods.

    “It's obvious that it affects an extremely large number of people. It sends the signal that something is dangerous and unpleasant”, Granath said.

    In Linköping, where a violent explosion left people injured and properties damaged, local residents are still trying to come to terms with the attack. 

    “It's still a totally unreal feeling. You can't believe that something like this would happen here in little Linköping”, Eva Andreassen, a local, mused.

    The spike in explosions coupled with the rise of other violent crimes spurred journalist and commentator Paulina Neuding into penning a poignant piece headlined “It’s Time for Sweden to Admit Explosions Are a National Emergency”.

    ​The number of shootings across Sweden has also soared in recent years. While street shootings still made national headlines in the 80s and most of the 90s, they have become increasingly commonplace in recent years. While 17 people were killed by firearms in Sweden in 2011, close to 300 shootings resulted in a record 129 people injured and 45 killed in 2018. In 2017, Malmö had the highest rate of shootings per capita and outranked most its European peers except a handful of cities in southeast Europe.

    Related:

    Swedish Rape Report Sees No Link Between Sex Crime Wave, Migrants
    Tennis Star Living in US Says 'The Sweden He Grew Up in' Doesn't Exist, Sparks Debate
    Tags:
    shooting, crime, explosion, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Artek: Diamond of Soviet Pioneer Camping
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse