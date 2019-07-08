Register
11:10 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A special force police officer patrols near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017

    Swedish Police Chief Tells Compatriots to 'Get Used' to Deadly Shootings

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Despite Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's pledge to “crack down” on rampant gangland violence in immigrant-heavy districts, the curve of weapons-related incidents has shot up in recent years.

    Eleven people have been shot dead in Stockholm alone so far this year. This is as many as the whole of 2018. Throughout the country, 23 people have been shot dead in the first half of 2019, which exceeds last year's record.

    According to Chief of Police Anders Thornberg, this is the new normal.

    Despite assuring his compatriots that the police's capacity to handle criminal gangs will improve owing to staff expansion in the coming years, he doesn't believe that the police will be able to “crack down” on the gangs, as Prime Minister Stefan Löfven earlier promised.

    Instead, Thornberg called for Swedes to get used to violence in the years to come.

    “This may continue for five to ten years in these particularly vulnerable areas”, Anders Thornberg told the newspaper Aftonbladet, using the popular euphemism that has replaced the term “ghetto” in political and media parlance.

    According to Thornberg, the shootings are closely linked to drug trafficking.

    “It's about drugs too. Drugs are deeply rooted in the community and it is ordinary people who buy them. There is a market, and the gangs are fighting for it. Much is about drug trafficking”, Thornberg explained.

    According to him, all of Swedish society must contribute to stopping serious crime.

    “In the long run, it is a vital issue for Sweden to crack this trend. It will have consequences you commit crimes when young. From the police side, we cannot solve this overnight. We want all the good forces in society to do their job”, Thornberg said.

    This past Sunday, Stockholm alone saw three different shootings in a matter of four and a half hours, prompting strong condemnation.

    “We have an acute security crisis. There were three different shootings in Stockholm this Sunday. Just talking about leisure centres doesn't help anymore”, Moderate party legal spokesman Johan Forsell told Expressen.

    Forsell predicted that this development will escalate.

    “Society is becoming increasingly raw. In June, there were 41 shootings in a single month, which is a new record. Unfortunately, I believe we will see even more of them”, Forsell ventured.

    The number of shootings in Sweden has increased exponentially in recent years, which the police attribute to gang conflicts in “particularly vulnerable areas”, that is areas marked by urban blight, immigration, unemployment, and rampant crime. According to a report by the National Operational Department, residents in such areas are often too terrified to turn to the authorities for fear of retaliation.

    A 2019 police report listed 60 “vulnerable areas”, with many of them sharing an overwhelming percentage of non-Swedes, such as Stockholm's Alby, Fittja and Rinkeby or Örebro's Vivalla, where up to 90 percent of residents are of immigrant descent. Several Swedish politicians condemned the publication of such lists, calling this practice “stigmatisation” and urging to abandon it altogether.

    Related:

    Jewish Diaspora in Sweden's Third Largest City Facing Extinction Amid Growing Anti-Semitism
    Sweden Goes From 'Most Racially Homogeneous' to 'Most Heterogeneous' in Record Time – Researcher
    ASAP Rocky Arrested for 'Serious Assault' After Street Brawl With "Drug Addicts" in Sweden (Videos)
    Tags:
    shootings, police, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse