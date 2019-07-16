Register
17:47 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, drinks the traditional schnaps after she layed a foundation stone for a new lignite power plant near Duesseldorf, western Germany, on Wednesday Aug.23, 2006

    German MP Calls For Merkel's Medical Examination Amid Rumours About Alleged Alcoholism

    © AP Photo / FRANK AUGSTEIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite the fact that the chancellor's apparent health problems have manifested themselves on multiple occasions during meetings with other politicians, her office has repeatedly refused to elaborate about the cause of these episodes.

    In an interview with the Russian daily newspaper "Komsomolskaya Pravda", member of the Bundestag from the party Alternative für Deutschland, Petr Bystron, has shared that due to the ongoing silence from Chancellor Angela Merkel's office about her "shaking episodes", rumours are spreading about the chancellor's condition.

    "We have already witnessed three cases showing Merkel's illness lately. Obviously she has health issues. […] In the Bundestag and in German society in general rumours are circulating saying that the "chancellor's shaking" is allegedly a sign of her alcoholism or Parkinson's disease", the member of the parliament said.

    Bystron further argued that the information vacuum around Merkel's health issues doesn't benefit anyone in the country leaving it unprepared and uninformed about the chancellor's capability to continue to fulfil her responsibilities.

    He argued that a medical examination of Merkel's health is needed and added that for now her condition resembles the overall state of the EU – "problems are obvious, but in both cases they are ignored". However, a recent poll showed that around 60% of German citizens disagree with Bystron, believing that health issues are Merkel's private matter.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel salutes with beer the 500 years anniversary of the German beer purity requirements, in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on April 22, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel salutes with beer the 500 years anniversary of the German beer purity requirements, in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on April 22, 2016

    Notably, the rumours, suggesting that the German chancellor is suffering from the consequences of excessive alcohol consumption, have indeed been surfacing on social media since Merkel's shaking was first witnessed on 19 June.

    "Merkel runs around with a wine glass at every opportunity. Someone once told me that if someone sticks to glasses like this, it is a sign of alcoholism", a user named "pro Besitzbürgertum" wrote on Twitter.

    Some netizens, however, brushed off such accusations as "indecent" claims of right-wing parties and compared them to claims by one of the Green party's chiefs, Annalena Baerbock that Merkel is suffering from the results of climate change.

    "Right-wingers suspect alcoholism, Greens suspect climate change behind Merkel's state of health. Both claims are highly indecent!", a different user, under the handle Konrad Schäfer wrote.

    Bystron's statement comes in the wake of the most recent "shaking episode" that struck Merkel as she was meeting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. Video captured by media outlets showed the chancellor shaking, while standing alongside Rinne, with the tremor instantly disappearing once the two started walking again.

    The first time she was spotted in such a condition was while meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on 18 June. Merkel explained that she suffered from intense heat outdoors and recovered after drinking at least three glasses of water. However, the episode happened again, when the chancellor was meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on 27 June indoors.

    Related:

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel Seen Shaking For 3rd Time in Several Weeks (Video)
    German Cabinet Refuses to Go Into Detail About Merkel's Health After New Shaking Bout
    Merkel's Shaking Episodes Raise Concerns in CDU Ranks About Whether She Can Finish Tenure - Reports
    Merkel's Position Shaky, While AfD Rise 'Is Return to European Norms'
    Merkel Sitting Again For 2nd Time Since Latest Shaking Episode
    Tags:
    rumors, alcoholism, Health, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse