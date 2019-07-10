German Cabinet Refuses to Go Into Detail About Merkel's Health After New Shaking Bout

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The deputy spokesperson of the German government, Ulrike Demmer, refused on Wednesday to answer whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel was undergoing any medical examination over her repeating shaking bouts.

"I have answered the question about the chancellor's health as deeply as I want to and as I can. The chancellor is feeling fine, and her meeting with the Finnish prime minister was conducted as scheduled," Demmer told reporters at a briefing, when asked about the reasons behind the shaking bouts and whether the chancellor was receiving any medical treatment.

Merkel, aged 64, was seen earlier in the day shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was her third shivering bout during an official event over less than a month.

© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Finland's new Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2019

This episode lasted around a minute and was less intense that the previous ones. A representative of the German government's press service said soon after the incident that Merkel was feeling fine.

Merkel was seen shaking during her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 18 June and then during her talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on 27 June.